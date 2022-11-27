Alleged greyhound fixing one step closer to trial

Claims of a bizarre plot to rig a greyhound race in the Central West appear to be one step closer to trial.
Trainer Augustus Leslie Weekes allegedly gave one of his own pups alcohol before betting thousands of dollars on a competitor.
The case was mentioned at Orange Local Court on Thursday morning. The next hearing is now scheduled for June 30, 2023 and is expected to take one day.
Weekes is on bail and online records suggest he continues to race greyhounds in Bathurst and Dubbo.
The alleged incident was uncovered during an investigation into an unrelated drug smuggling syndicate operating between Sydney and Central West.
Officers executed a search warrant at a property in Larass Lee north-west of Orange in July, 2021 before arresting Weekes.
Prosecutors allege evidence shows the then-63-year-old intentionally impaired his own greyhound by giving it alcohol at a race meet in June 2021.
He then allegedly placed a $4000 bet on a rival dog, which went on to win the race.
Weekes faces the following charges: Using corrupt information to bet on an event, corrupting the betting outcome of an event, and communicating corrupt information.
