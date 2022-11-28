A TRIP to Bathurst for a new tattoo took an unexpected turn for a 27-year-old woman who, without a licence, reversed into a storefront window and smashed the facade.
Shannon Horne of Cross Street, Balgowlah, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 22 to negligent driving and getting behind the wheel while never licenced.
A white Ford Territory was parked outside of Choices Flooring in Bathurst about 11am on September 6 this year, before Horne got into the driver's seat and turned the car on, court documents reveal.
Horne put the vehicle into reverse and accelerated harshly back onto the curb through to the shopfront window, which caused it to smash.
The car didn't come to a complete stop until it was entirely inside the store.
The court heard Horne immediately got out of the car and called police, as did a witness who saw the entire incident.
Police said they went to the store located on George Street at 11.05am and spoke with the witness, who gave a version of events, and Horne who admitted to not having a licence.
Checks in the Roads and Maritime Services system showed Horne has never held a NSW Driver's licence.
Horne told police she was in the Bathurst area to get a new tattoo, and her cousin had initially parked the vehicle on the street.
No one was injured during the incident.
The court was told during sentencing by way of Horne's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Mr Naveed, that it was "incredibly unusual" for his client to be before the court for "these types of matters".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted Horne of the charges, which was the only penalty laid, and said for her to "sort out" her licence.
"You could have lost thousands of dollars if I were to fine you on this ... but all I'm doing is convicting you," Magistrate Ellis said.
"Next time you're looking at 12 months without a licence. Make sure you sort it out."
