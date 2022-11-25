Western Advocate
Expert urges updates to infrastructure and reduction in emissions to avoid extreme flooding

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated November 25 2022 - 4:02pm, first published 3:55pm
Rethinking water infrastructure for the future is key because the biggest reason behind disastrous flooding in Western NSW is climate change, an award-winning hydroclimatologist has stated.

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

