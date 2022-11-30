Man who drove with 'a cocktail' of drugs in his system says he only took cocaine

"A COCKTAIL" is how Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described the number of drugs in a man's system while he was driving during the early hours of a Saturday morning.
Blake Michael Holmes, 25, of Amber Close, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 22 to driving with an illicit drug present in blood.
According to court documents, police stopped a white Holden Rodeo - driven by Holmes - on Esrom Street in West Bathurst about 4am on August 6 this year for random testing.
Holmes was subject to an oral drug fluid test which was positive to illegal substances.
The court heard Holmes was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he submitted a second positive sample for cocaine and cannabis.
Forensic analysis later confirmed cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamine were all in his system at the time he was behind the wheel of a vehicle.
During sentencing, a self-represented Holmes told the court he had only taken cocaine and that "the joint must've stayed in my system".
Holmes was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.
