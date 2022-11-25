Western Advocate

Oberon Correctional Centre and "areas within" Bathurst Jail to close temporarily

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated November 25 2022 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oberon Correctional Centre and 'areas within' Bathurst Jail to close temporarily

OBERON Correctional Centre as well as "areas within" Bathurst Jail are set for temporary closure as NSW Corrections implements a strategy to mitigate risks associated with staffing shortages, according to an internal memo to staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.