Oberon Correctional Centre and 'areas within' Bathurst Jail to close temporarily

OBERON Correctional Centre as well as "areas within" Bathurst Jail are set for temporary closure as NSW Corrections implements a strategy to mitigate risks associated with staffing shortages, according to an internal memo to staff.
Corrective Services Commissioner Kevin Corcoran PSM issued the memo, which has been seen by the Western Advocate, on Friday afternoon.
Corrective Services media unit has been contacted for comment.
As yet, it is unknown how the mitigation strategy will affect Bathurst Jail, with more information likely to come out in the near future.
In the memo, Commissioner Corcoran said over the past two years the prison population has reduced to approximately 12,500 with around 15,750 operational beds.
He said his target of 800 new recruits will be fully realised within the first half of 2023, with a total of 374 staff already placed and working.
Given these numbers and projections, he said he approved a strategy to consolidate inmates and temporarily close three correctional centres and areas within several centres to ensure staff can be more efficiently utilised.
Commissioner Corcoran said the strategy includes taking advantage of steps already adopted (like the decanting of Emu Plains Correctional Centre following the risk of flooding).
In addition, the following will occur:
Commissioner Corcoran said it was anticipated that this strategy would be in place until around June 2023.
"This is of course not taking into account any delays that may occur," he said in the memo.
Commissioner Corcoran said over the coming days, relevant senior staff, including our HR Business Partner, will provide more information to staff.
"This information will include temporary placement options for staff at Oberon and Dawn De Loas Correctional Centres."
He said staff could be assured "that there are no staff reductions and this is a temporary, short-term measure".
