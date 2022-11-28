Western Advocate

Still no word on what 'area' of Bathurst Jail will temporarily close

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated November 29 2022 - 10:06am, first published 10:00am
Parts of Bathurst Jail will temporarily close.

SECRECY surrounds which areas of Bathurst Jail will temporarily close, following news that Oberon Correctional Centre and part of Bathurst Jail are earmarked for temporary closure.

