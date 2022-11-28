Still no word on what 'area' of Bathurst Jail will temporarily close

SECRECY surrounds which areas of Bathurst Jail will temporarily close, following news that Oberon Correctional Centre and part of Bathurst Jail are earmarked for temporary closure.
The announcement to temporarily close Oberon Correctional Centre and Dawn De Loas Correctional Centre, along with "areas within" Bathurst, Long Bay and South Coast jails is part of a NSW Corrections strategy to mitigate risks associated with staffing shortages which are currently being experienced.
Corrective Services Commissioner Kevin Corcoran PSM issued the memo, which was seen by the Western Advocate, on Friday afternoon, November 25.
In relation to the memo, a spokesperson for Corrective Services NSW said the safety and wellbeing of staff and inmates is Corrective Services NSW's top priority, including managing the risks associated with staff shortages due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and unavoidable delays in recruitment.
"The decision to temporarily close Oberon and Dawn De Loas correctional centres, as well as sections of Long Bay Hospital, South Coast and Bathurst correctional centres, will allow us to consolidate inmates and better manage critical officer shortages," they said.
The spokesperson did not address which section of Bathurst Jail would be temporarily closed, saying they "understand the short-term changes may cause some anxiety, and we'll continue to support affected staff and their families throughout the process."
There will be no disruption to the existing works release and community programs at Oberon.
"CSNSW will continue to provide inmate partnerships, including the works program at the local sawmill, are maintained."
The spokesperson said the temporary closure of Oberon will provide the opportunity to complete necessary infrastructure improvements including building repairs, an upgrade of the centre's roads and a technology upgrade to support the use of in-cell tablets.
The in-cell technology upgrade involves access to inmate accommodation areas and is best done while the centre is vacant.
Commissioner Corcoran said many correctional centres are having difficulty maintaining adequate staffing levels on a daily basis.
"The changes are about alleviating staff pressure and maintaining the safety of our prisons. There will be no redundancies. On the contrary, we are working hard to expand our officer workforce through a major recruitment campaign," he said.
"The decisions were made after careful consideration of all correctional centres in NSW to determine which areas and prisons could most easily be closed to make a large number of custodial staff available for redeployment."
