Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Woodbridge advances to Western Women's under 14s grand final with win over Panorama Platypi

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 26 2022 - 6:21pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panorama fullback Jamie Powley gets over in the corner for the opening try of Saturday's under 14s semi-final. Picture by Phil Blatch

GUTSY - if there was one word which could sum up Saturday's under 14s Western Women's Rugby League semi-final that Woodbridge won 24-12 over Panorama Platypi that would be it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.