Western Advocate

COP27 failed to live up to expectations

Updated November 26 2022 - 5:36pm, first published 5:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FORBES: About one metre of water rushing over the Bundaburrah Crossing on Lake Forbes on Saturday, October 18.

Greta Thunberg's dismissal of COP27 as an exercise in "greenwashing" intended to make political leaders and other powerful figures look good on the world stage appears to have some merit given the disappointing outcome of the recent conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.