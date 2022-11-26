COP27 failed to live up to expectations

There is no detail on where the money will come from, what the criteria will be to access it, and whether or not it will be funded sufficiently to meet needs as they arise. The EU, for example, has committed itself to providing just $93 million while Pakistan's clean-up bill is expected to top $45 billion. COP27's apparent trade-off between the fund to assist poorer nations dealing with climate change induced catastrophes and more ambitious emissions reductions targets seems to be a shift away from mitigation towards resilience and cleaning up the messes the failure to act earlier have made inevitable. That's just not good enough. The prediction is that unless more is done, temperatures will have risen above the 1.5 degree tipping point by 2031.

