Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Nicole Schneider's move to five-eighth has paid off for the Panorama Platypi

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 26 2022 - 9:31pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
She used to be a forward, now Nicole Schneider is impressing as five-eighth for the Panorama Platypi. Picture by Phil Blatch

WHEN Nicole Schneider got her first taste of rugby league it was as a prop with ball playing skills, now as the Panorama Platypi aim for back-to-back premierships she has a six on her back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.