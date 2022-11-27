The team who travelled 3,500km to help out in the gas crisis

A TEAM of 11 technical experts who travelled over 3,500 kilometers to assist on the ground during the city's recent gas outage have returned home.
The team, from ATCO Australia's Gas Division, travelled from Western Australia to help reinstate gas to the community, following the rupture of the Young to Lithgow Pipeline earlier this month that impacted 20,000 homes in Bathurst, Oberon, Wallerawang and nearby towns.
As news of the gas outage spread across the region in early November, ATCO offered its assistance to authorities and Jemena, the gas operator in the impacted area.
With the offer of support accepted, volunteers from ATCO's Network Operations and Assets and Engineering teams prepared for a prompt departure from Perth, supported by their colleagues who worked to coordinate logistics and safety.
"With ATCO having a local office in Bathurst, we felt privileged to provide some level of support to the affected communities where we live and work," Patrick Creaghan, Country Chair at ATCO Australia said.
"ATCO has a long history of supporting communities in crisis and we are proud of our people for their agility, care and efforts to support the people locally during this difficult time," Mr Creaghan said.
ATCO's team set to work after arriving in Bathurst, helping to restore gas to homes and businesses in locally before travelling to Wallerawang to assist there. Finally, the group worked their way to Lithgow where they faced challenging conditions from the once again deteriorating weather. ATCO's team praised home and business owners in each location for their patience and support.
"The friendliness and strength of the community has left a lasting impact on our people who returned to Perth last week, humbled by the opportunity to help. We are all inspired by the resilience and spirit on show in the Central West and our thoughts are with everyone who continues to be impacted by the situation," Mr Creaghan said.
