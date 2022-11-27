Western Advocate
How your team fared on day two of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket's sixth round

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 27 2022 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
ORC (9-192 dec. and 2-39) defeated CITY COLTS (39 and 187) outright by eight wickets

ONE of the first outright victories of the 2022-23 season belongs to ORC after they comfortably brought down a much improved City Colts over the space of four innings at George Park 1.

