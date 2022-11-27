ONE of the first outright victories of the 2022-23 season belongs to ORC after they comfortably brought down a much improved City Colts over the space of four innings at George Park 1.
The Tigers had already claimed first innings points last week after rolling Colts for 39 in their pursuit of 192, but Colts at least did enough on Saturday to ensure that ORC would have to bat again in order to attain maximum points.
Josh Toole (54) and Henry Shoemark (51) put on 74 together across a hard hitting third wicket partnership, and shortly after their time in the middle was done Colts had managed to reach ORC's total five wickets down.
After 48 overs Colts managed to make their way to 187, leaving ORC with a target of 36 for an outright victory.
Hugh Parsons, already one of the stars of the show after hitting an unbeaten 100 the previous week, was the best of the ORC bowlers with figures of 4-18 from 12 overs.
Ricky Webb (20 not out) top scored for the Tigers in their short chase, which lasted only six overs.
Dave Henderson (2-20) picked up both wickets for Colts.
ST Pat's Old Boys made a promising start to their pursuit of Rugby Union's total at Morse Park 1 but their chase would not end up a success - though not without some highlights with the willow.
Rugby Union resumed the day at 8-300 and batted out several overs at the start of the day, which saw Flynn Taylor bring up his half century, before the team's innings came to an end.
Openers Andrew Brown (67) and Bailey Brien (42) put on an opening stand of 69 and skipper Adam Ryan (39) would also contribute to the Saints' promising start.
However, Rugby bowled well to keep the run rate down, and with Brown departing to make it 5-193 in the 57th over it meant Pat's had to pick up the pace.
At 9-233 things looked just about won for Rugby Union but Derryn Clayton gave them an almighty scare with his collection of monstrous shots all over the park.
Clayton's highlight reel eventually came to a stop on 59.
Taylor (3-35) bowled well to the conditions throughout the day and Sam Macpherson (3-54) bowled 19 overs, picking up the final wicket of Clayton.
CLINT Moxon's maiden century has helped take Bathurst City to a close success over Centrals at Jack Brabham 2.
Moxon's unbeaten 100 and Michael Tobin's 90 helped take Redbacks to 8-308 declared, but Centrals opener Angus Norton would give the visitors plenty of headaches during the chase.
Norton hit 133 runs from 154 balls, to keep his side in the contest. and joined forces with Damien Caughlan (47) to put on 114 runs for the opening wicket.
The pair were asking serious questions of the Bathurst City attack but Redbacks were able to answer those as time began to get away from Centrals.
Bathurst City ended up bowling Centrals out for 284 in the 66th over.
Matt Holmes (4-51) had another excellent day for Redbacks with the ball while Connor Whale and Parvah Shah each picked up two wickets.
IN one of the wildest matches seen since the BOIDC re-formed, Cavaliers claimed an unlikely outright victory after the first innings against Orange City resulted in a tie.
With both teams finishing on 144 runs after their first innings Cavs went into bat again and piled on 205 runs, led by a quick paced 109 from Bailey Ferguson.
That left Orange City with around 30 to try and chase 206 for an outright victory.
However, when the score quickly went from 3-43 to 7-48 the game turned into survival mode for the Warriors.
It was someone few would have predicted - Hugh Middleton - who bowled Cavs to victory, as the usual big hitting batsman took 5-13 off 10 overs.
City's Lachlan Skelly had taken eight wickets the previous week, and once again the pitch was offering plenty for Middleton's spin.
Kyle Buckley claimed the last two wickets with back to back deliveries to finish with figures of 3-20.
