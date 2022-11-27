THE Bathurst Aqua Park has bounced back from flood damage to open for its third season at Chifley Dam.
It was a great day out at the dam on Saturday, with the sun shining bright and the temperature a warm 24 degrees.
The aqua park also had some new obstacles out on the water for people to test out, as well as plenty of familiar ones.
Aqua park owner Michael Hickey said there was a good turnout for the first day.
"It was not too bad. Everyone seemed really happy with the park," he said.
The only issue was that a "dam closed" sign remained out on the road, which he expects deterred a few people from visiting.
Due to debris, Bathurst Regional Council has closed Chifley Dam for all water-based recreational uses, however, the aqua park remains open.
Mr Hickey said the aqua park, which is located alongside the bank, is perfectly safe to use.
"The best thing is, we've got a little area really compared to the whole dam. All the timber is up the back," he said.
Sunday was expected to be a good day for the aqua park, too, with a couple of school groups booked in.
More school groups will visit the park for private sessions throughout the week ahead of the second general public weekend of the season on December 3 and 4.
Mr Hickey is hopeful that visitation will increase "once people know we're open".
The aqua park can offer people more than just a summer activity.
There is also a kiosk out on the shore, where people can get snacks or lunch.
"The kiosk is open and it's really good this year. We've got wraps, we've got all sorts of stuff in there this year to make it better," Mr Hickey said.
"Everyone loves our coffee. Everyone who comes out here says, 'The coffee is really good'."
Mr Hickey said there are also family passes, which make it easier for people to make a day out of it.
The aqua park will be open to the general public for weekends only through to the start of the school holidays, at which point it will open seven days a week.
