Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jason Turnbull goes three from three in his drives at Parkes meeting

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 27 2022 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Turnbull picked up a winning treble at Parkes on Friday.

JASON Turnbull had three drives lined up for Friday night's meeting at Parkes and he went bang, bang, bang across those starts to return home with a perfect record.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.