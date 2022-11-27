JASON Turnbull had three drives lined up for Friday night's meeting at Parkes and he went bang, bang, bang across those starts to return home with a perfect record.
Turnbull drove Questro Queen, Rusty McCool and Princess Popsicle to victories at the meeting to add another treble to his career.
Only one of those wins on Friday night - the final race with Princess Popsicle - was on board a favourite.
Three-year-old filly Questro Queen ($4.60) won the Support Eugowra Appeal Pace (1,660 metres) in its first Australian start, as the Wendy Turnbull-trained runner swept past Ben Detto ($4, Mitch Turnbull) in the closing strides.
The Peter Keogh-trained Rusty McCool ($8) gave Jason Turnbull success in back-to-back races.
Rusty McCool came across to take the lead early in the Clarinda Park It Pace (2,200m) and from there he managed to hold of favourite Reason To Party ($3.40) by six metres in the sprint to the line.
He completed his perfect night by giving Wendy Turnbull a second win of the night in the Telescope Tyres 3YO Maiden Pace (2,040m) with Princess Popsicle, who got the job done in her second Australian start.
"I've had four wins at Bathurst before and a couple of trebles before this, though it's been a while probably since the last one," Turnbull said.
"We thought the first one would go good. We thought it might be tricky for Rusty McCool but he was able to get across to the front and he was good.
"The last one got a really good run and sprinted quick. It was very pleasing."
Rusty McCool was the biggest surprise packet of the night for Turnbull.
He knew that a great start from gate three would be crucial in giving his runner the best winning chance, and once he got across Holy Camp Caphryse to his inside he gained an extra bit of confidence.
"From the draw I wasn't too sure whether he'd be able to cross the two. I poked out to see where we'd end up but he came out really good and he got a head on the two horse pretty soon, so I opened him right up," Turnbull said.
"I was able to dictate, got a breather for about 800m and let him roll along from there. I had the favourite outside me and I wanted to make it work more, and he ended up being a little to good.
"He's not too bad in front but he's probably better off being driven nice and quiet and let him show his speed at the finish, but he's won his last two from in front so he's showed he's not too bad from there either."
