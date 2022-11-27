IT took more than two months, but the Great Corporate Duck Race finally got to run its course, with Clancy Motors taking the crown.
The duck race was held at Queen Charlotte Vale Creek on Sunday, November 27, with the water level dropping enough to allow the event to be run live.
There were 62 ducks in the race, representing numerous Bathurst businesses.
Duck race coordinator Steve Semmens said the numbers were slight up on the last time the event was held.
Not long into the race it looked certain the Macquarie Medi Spa duck would cross the line first, but some trouble on the water opened up a path to victory for the Clancy Motors duck.
"It looked like a couple of other ducks were going to win, but then they got held up on reeds and the eventual winner for the duck race was Clancy Motors," Mr Semmens said.
Daniel Finn Builder took second place, while third was claimed by MoneyQuest Bathurst.
The yellow duck race followed the corporate duck race, with the ducks numbered 405, 471 and 257 coming first, second and third.
"The Rotarians will contact them and make sure the prizes are delivered," Mr Semmens said.
There were a total of 300 yellow ducks in that race, all of which had been purchased by members of the public.
Mr Semmens said it was good to finally hold the duck race, which was initially scheduled for September 11 and was postponed multiple times.
"I don't like these delays, so it's really good to be able to run it live, and it was a really exciting race," he said.
The duck races are a major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Bathurst, which puts the money right back into the community.
Mr Semmens estimated that the two races have raised around $21,000.
"Some of the money will go to Wattle Tree House, Veritas House and the Eugowra flood appeal," he said.
He promised that the duck races will return in 2023 and will be bigger and better.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
