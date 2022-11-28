Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Panorama Platypi under 12s win a Western Women's Rugby League semi-final nail-biter over Goannas

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 28 2022 - 2:50pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tully Prowse went hard all game for the under 12 Panorama Platypi in their semi-final win over the Goannas. Picture by Phil Blatch

SHE'S the little Platypi that came up with a very big play - Tully Prowse's brilliant tackle with 30 seconds left on the clock left helped carry Panorama into the Western Women's Rugby League under 12s grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.