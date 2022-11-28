SHE'S the little Platypi that came up with a very big play - Tully Prowse's brilliant tackle with 30 seconds left on the clock left helped carry Panorama into the Western Women's Rugby League under 12s grand final.
In Saturday's semi-final Prowse jolted the ball lose from the arms of a Goannas rival that looked destined to score, leaving the Panorama Platypi to celebrate a 28-22 win at Carrington Park.
"It was impressive," Platypi trainer Steve Clarke he said.
"She's really come along in leaps and bounds, she's been very impressive."
Before pulling off that critical tackle, Prowse had produced her typical tenacious performance in defence and attack.
It was tenacity shared by her team-mates too as they held on to win the tense sudden-death match, skipper Dakoda Hann crossing for four tries.
The Platypi had led by 14 points after 18 minutes, but then had to withstand a Goannas fightback.
"I couldn't ask for a better first half, but that second half was a little bit frustrating. We had some players out of position and had three or four out as well," Clarke said.
"They made it very hard for themselves in that second half, they played some silly football, but we got the win, they hung on there
"It's pleasing to see that what we train for is coming to fruition. It's pleasing to see that they can lift when they need to, they've had four really tough wins in the last four weeks."
It took the Goannas just 51 seconds to get on the board in the do or die clash, fullback Ruby Coote making an excellent run down the left edge.
But that try sparked the Platypi.
The pressure they applied through strong defence - the markers in particular working hard - forced Goannas errors.
Having forced the turnovers, the hard charging forwards carted the ball up field and the points came. Twenty of them in fact in a 14-minute period.
It star prop Hann who got the Platypi's first, steaming over between the sticks.
Then the hard charging Ruby Lamb put the hosts in front at the nine minute mark as she surged over between the posts.
With lock Liliana Shehata and Prowse taking multiple carries and leading by example in defence, momentum and field position was with the hosts. It saw fullback Baylee Hanrahan cross in the right corner and Hann over for her second.
But four minutes out from the break the Goannas pulled one back thanks to a smart blindside dummy-half play from Malisi Darcy that made it 20-10.
It paved the way for tense second half.
The rivals traded tries, Isabelle Nicholson and Molly O'Connor crossing for the Goannas to get them within two of the lead while Hann crossed twice more.
When Hann got the second of those - her fourth for the match and 19th for the season - it gave the Platypi a 28-22 lead with four minutes left.
But it still wasn't game over. Led by hard-running prop Nakita Volivakarua the Goannas pressed hard to find an equaliser.
They were camped on the Platypi's line, but Prowse's effort to jolt the ball lose in a text-book tackle saw her team-mates breathe a sigh of relief.
"I am so pumped for the grand final," Panorama coach Emma Duke said.
The Platypi will face the Vipers in this Saturday's grand final.
