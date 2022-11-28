Smorgasbord of centuries provides a feast for spectators

TWO outright victories, a stack of centuries and a lot of shuffling on the ladder.
The start of the Bathurst Orange Inter District season's two day games has delivered more than anyone could have expected, with some stunning individuals efforts and a pair of outright successes for ORC and Cavaliers.
We waited a long time for the return of the longer format and it has instantly delivered high drama.
Here's five things we learned across the course of the first round of two day games.
WE got to witness an incredible five centuries over the course of the last two weekends
Angus Norton (133), Imran Qureshi (123), Bailey Ferguson (109), Clint Moxon (100 not out) and Hugh Parsons (100 not out) all brought up triple figures over the course of the week.
It's a batting feast rarely seen in a single BOIDC round.
Each of those centuries come with their own tale to tell.
For Moxon and Parsons they not only turned out to be match-winning efforts but they also were the first centuries either of them had hit in their lives.
Norton's knock, the biggest of the bunch, was the only one to come in a losing effort but it should give Centrals something to rally around in the run towards the Christmas break.
Ferguson's century is arguably the most fearsome of the bunch, coming in short span of time in Cavaliers' second innings to help set up an outright victory.
Qureshi's knock was a patient one which the rest of his side were able to support adeptly, ending his wait for a first BOIDC ton.
Whether it's grounds firming up, batsmen finding their eye, the skill floor of the competition rising or all of the above, it's great to see a stack of batting highlights across the competition.
SPINNERS across the competition would have had their eyes lighting up after what transpired on Jack Brabham 1 over the past two Saturdays.
The subcontinent would be jealous of the turn the wicket was generating over both weekends of the Cavaliers and Orange City match at the venue.
Warriors' Lachlan Skelly shredded his opponents in the opening week with his eight wicket haul - which in any other game would likely lead to victory - but Hugh Middleton's 5-13 in the second innings would lead to an outright victory for Cavs.
Century-making Bailey Ferguson labelled it a "spin-dominant pitch", with plenty of bounce variation.
That's would have been something for spinners to look forward to for the rest of the season, but sadly for them that was the last BOIDC game that Jack Brabham will be playing host to in 2022-23.
Following the game Ferguson also highlighted the importance of outright victories when it comes to the unpredictability of the weather this season.
If the wet weather persists at the back end of the regular season, when the two day games make their return, then that will especially ring true.
WE'RE not here to react hastily to just a sample size of a single two day game when it comes to two day cricket, so let's hold off on any quick judgements before we get another look this Saturday.
We get one more game of two day cricket over the following two weekends before the format goes on a break and then resumes for the last four rounds of the competition (from January 21).
Orange City and City Colts each produced a solid innings and a dismal one over the previous round, and those poor performances outweighed the better ones and they led to outright defeats.
They each showed over the course of their better innings that they're capable of building partnerships and we know that each of those teams have the experience and talent to put it all together on their day - they're both 2021-22 finalists.
Let's not go reaching for the panic button just yet, even though both sides sit outside of the top six.
But if it happens for a second time? Then things start to get a little dicey - especially for the winless Colts.
NO-ONE likes losing but if you're Centrals and St Pat's Old Boys there was enough in this round of two day action to know there's good times ahead.
While City Colts and Orange City struggled to play to the conditions when the pressure was turned up the same could not be said for Centrals and Pat's, who showed the right temperance with the bat in the face of big run chases.
Centrals, led by an Angus Norton century, got within 24 runs of Bathurst City.
The Saints gave Rugby Union a late scare with some big Derryn Clayton hits.
They're each tough results to take but they're the sort of defeats that could be looked back on as character building moments for the squad.
THERE'S never many opportune times to have a bye, but having one right after an outright defeat has to be towards the bottom of that list.
City Colts would have loved an opportunity to right the wrongs from their disastrous first innings of 39 against ORC but they now spend the next two weekends off the pitch with the bye.
They were trending in the right direction in their second innings against ORC, where they at least forced the Tigers to bat again, though it wasn't enough to stave off the outright result.
Two of their experienced heads, Henry Shoemark and Josh Toole, looked great over the second innings and there will be confidence among the rest of the team that they can all lift their level.
They'll next have a one day meeting against Rugby Union on December 17 to round out the opening half of the season.
CYMS, who are still unbeaten, will be a team to watch this Saturday as they come back from the bye and play their first two day game of the season, against St Pat's Old Boys.
