THE best creations that the Bathurst community has to offer were on display at the Evans Arts Council Craft Show and Sale.
This show took place on Sunday, November 27, from Bathurst Panthers, and saw all sorts of creators' crafts on display and up for sale.
"You name a craft, I think it just about was there," event organiser Sue Cowdroy said.
"There was knitting and crocheting and all sorts of embroideries and tapestries and cross stitches and woodwork, and it just went on and on and on."
Due to the extensive variety of crafts on display, the event was a resounding success.
"It went extremely well. It was excellent," Ms Cowdroy said.
"I don't think anybody walked out with nothing ... everybody was taking something with them, and I think that's because the people who were selling didn't overprice."
This craft show has been an annual event in the Bathurst calendar for several years, but according to Ms Cowdroy, this years' event was more popular than any that have occurred in recent history.
The diverse range of creations offered, was merely one reason as to the popularity of the sale.
Another reason which Ms Cowdroy attributed to the success of the event, was an unexpected source: the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The COVID lockdowns made people realise there were other things they wanted to do with their life," she said.
"Because they had so much time to sit and do nothing, and I think a lot of people sat and wondered, and realised that they wanted to learn to paint or do arts and crafts."
The craft show and sale presented an opportunity for people looking to expand their creative horizons by liaising with those who actively pursue their hobbies.
It also provided people with the chance to sign up for workshops delivered by the Evans Art Council.
Ms Cowdroy was extremely pleased with the way in which the event was orchestrated.
She also said that she was acutely aware that this would not have been possible without the generosity of Bathurst Panthers, who hosted the event free of charge.
"I would like to thank them very much, without them we couldn't have done it," Ms Cowdroy said.
"We're a not-for-profit association that just runs things for the community ... for them to give us a venue like that is just so good, it's really excellent for us to be able to put something on like that in town."
The day also boasted a silent auction of tea cosies, as well as raffles and demonstrations by creators and a sale table of craft supplies.
