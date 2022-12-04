Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Watch

Bathurst Panthers hosted the Evans Art Council Craft Show and Sale

AM
By Alise McIntosh
December 5 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE best creations that the Bathurst community has to offer were on display at the Evans Arts Council Craft Show and Sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.