IT'S not often that a rival tries to help you win a national championship, but that is exactly the situation which has Bathurst driver Brad Schumacher on the road to Adelaide.
That's where the final round of this year's GT World Challenge Australia series is being held and where Schumacher now hopes he can seal back-to-back national trophy class titles.
It's hope that he has thanks to Sergio Pires, who offered to share his Audi with Schumacher.
So why did Pires need to reach out to Schumacher, who currently holds a narrow seven-point lead in the trophy class?
It's because after amassing 65 points to sit on top of the class standings, he then upgraded his Audi R8 LMS Ultra ahead of the Bathurst International.
It helped him to place second in the GT World Challenge Australia endurance championship, but means his now current specification Audi is no longer eligible to race in the trophy class.
"We looked at the option of downgrading our car back down to a 2019 specification, but the work involved outweighed the purpose for doing it," Schumacher said.
"So I didn't enter and when the entry list came out, Sergio rang me to asked why I wasn't going. I told him my car wasn't eligible, but he said 'You're leading the championship. That's it, use my old Audi instead'. So that's what we're doing.
"Sergio and I have a long running relationship in motor sport, we raced together back together in Production Sports Cars and then in Porsches.
"We've always been really competitive against each other and have formed a close relationship throughout the year as friends. So it was awesome for Sergio to reach out to me and ask to drive with him in his Audi."
Pires and Schumacher have shared a car before, racing the Schumacher Motorsport Subaru WRX in this year's Bathurst 6 Hour.
It shows why Schumacher trusts Pires, who currently sits sixth in the trophy class standings, to help him defend his national title.
"I don't think that Sergio is a risky driver, he's an extremely talented driver, he's fast and a very safe set of hands," Schumacher said.
"It's not an opportunity I'd take up with just anybody, but when Sergio approached me it was an offer I couldn't refuse.
"It is a national championship, so it has quite a bit of weight behind it and you don't come across national championship victories every day."
While Pires' invitation meant Schumacher spent time in the simulator over the weekend to prepare, now he's gone from conceding he'd not defend his title to being a chance to go back-to-back he's excited.
That the three, 40-minute races for the weekend will form part of the Adelaide 500 Supercars' season finale program has the Bathurst driver excited too.
"I wasn't certain if I was going or not so I wasn't really preparing myself mentally or physically. But by the same token, I just came off an endurance race with Schumacher Motorsport at the mountain so I feel I'm well enough prepared," he said.
"I'm definitely excited to do the Adelaide 500 it's first year back, especially as I'm hearing it's basically a sell-out down there.
"Adelaide is an iconic circuit and it's the finale not only for us but the V8 Supercars. The South Australian Government is going to put on a big show down there, so it's great to be able to be a part of that.
"Fingers crossed, it would be the cherry on top of the cake for the end of the season to take a win out down there and ultimately the championship."
The first of two 20-minute qualifying sessions will be held on Friday morning.
