Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Brad Schumacher's rival gives him a chance to chase GT World Challenge Australian class championship

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 28 2022 - 2:21pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sergio Pires and Brad Schumacher raced together in this year's Bathurst 6 Hour, now they'll race together in Adelaide as the Bathurst driver chases a national championship. Picture supplied

IT'S not often that a rival tries to help you win a national championship, but that is exactly the situation which has Bathurst driver Brad Schumacher on the road to Adelaide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.