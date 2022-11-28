JUST being able to take in a carnival atmosphere again was a wonderful feeling for the Bathurst Swim Club across the weekend, but achieving several state qualifying times in the process was a very welcome bonus.
Following a string of cancelled meetings the Bathurst club finally had their chance to shoot for personal bests and qualifying times over Saturday and Sunday's action at Parkes.
Bathurst Swim Club head coach Emilie Miller said it was great to see and small but enthusiastic team making the most of their opportunity.
"Our team had a great time in Parkes over the weekend. Unfortunately a few of our seniors dropped out due to being sick, but we did have a mighty little team there who held their own over the two days," she said.
"We had some in our academy program right up through to our gold squad kids, so it was nice to have such a broad range even though we had a little group.
"We've had no a whole lot of luck going to target meets lately. We were meant to go to the Lithgow carnival which got cancelled due to the gas outage. We were then meant to attend Cowra which got flooded.
"We've missed a few things due to the craziness of the world at the moment so it's just good to be able to race, maybe a little bit later than we would have liked in the season but the team's been able to roll with the changes that have come their way.
"Considering where they're at, we're really proud of how they went."
More and more qualifying times came the way of the Bathurst team over the two days.
"Molly Cassell got some state qualifying times, which is really exciting for her because those are the first that she's ever achieved," Miller said.
"Brooklyn Whalan picked up for more qualifying times for junior state, which is coming up early next year."
Another highlight for the team was the effort of Lotti Carter in the relay.
Carter swam against swimmers well above her age group to help out the Bathurst senior side, and put in a performance that thrilled her coach.
"Lotti is our little eight-year-old pocket rocket who quite happily jumped into the senior relay, which is 15 years and over," Miller said.
"She really held her own and it was great to see her try her little heart out in that swim and keep up with some of the bigger girls. That was fantastic."
The club will hope to see an uninterrupted run of competitions coming up over the next few weeks, which has Miller and her team excited.
"Next weekend we go to Sydney Olympic Park for the Senior State Age Championships and at this stage we have seven heading off to that," she said.
"Hopefully we'll also have some swimmers also going off to the NSW State Open Water Championships in the following weekend, then it's our junior state guys heading off for their championships after Christmas."
