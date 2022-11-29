Bathurst RSL toy auction to support Eugowra Community Children's Centre

BATHURST RSL will be hoping the community can dig deep to help a regional town that has suffered heartbreak from flooding.
Eugowra was left devastated following flash flooding several weeks ago, with most of the town's residents left with nothing.
For its annual toy raffle, Bathurst RSL has purchased $8000 worth of prizes, with all proceeds to be donated to the Eugowra Community Children's Centre.
"We do this every year. It's our annual online toy raffle and the value is about $8000," Bathurst RSL CEO Peter Sargent
"We expect to hopefully raise around $20,000 and in doing so, we'll donate all of that to the Eugowra Community Children's Centre.
"In previous years we've donated portions of the proceeds to charity but this year we've donating the full amount."
Mr Sargent said he's seen the destruction to Eugowra first hand.
"I've actually seen some of the impact directly myself, having driven through that area on the weekend," he said.
"We've seen Forbes, Parkes, Condobolin, Molong and Eugowra particularly left devastated by these floods.
"I was actually speaking to the director of the childcare centre out there and she said they've lost everything.
"A lot of people in Eugowra don't have insurance and they'll basically be trying to rebuild everything from scratch.
"This is what clubs do, they try and jump in and help. We want to see how much we can raise, but that'll just be the starting point. The club will then will look at what else we can do to try and help as well."
Mr Sargent said he's pleased with how communities have banded together to support the towns affected by the recent floods.
"People want to help when these type of natural disasters occur. Now people can. Whatever they buy in terms of raffle tickets, it'll go to support those people in need," he said.
"The great thing about the Central West, in many cases, some of the people in these towns affected are relatives, friends, loved-ones of people in Bathurst. We're just basically helping out our mates."
Tickets to the raffle can be bought the Bathurst RSL website, the Facebook page or at front reception at the club's premises on 114 Rankin Street.
They draw will be made on Friday, December 2, with the draw to be made over Facebook live.
There'll be more than 30 prizes on offer, including a PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, a basketball hoop and a bike.
