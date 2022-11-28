Western Advocate
Exclusive

Presbyterian Church: Scots All Saints College land sold off in secret deal

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated November 28 2022 - 1:13pm, first published 12:25pm
A secret deal to sell off church owned land at Scots All Saints College has been brewing for two years, parents say. File picture

A church-owned NSW school selling off part of its land has admitted to deliberately withholding information, with parents angry they have been kept in the dark.





Breaking news reporter (national)

Nadine Morton is the breaking news reporter for 140 Australian Community Media newspapers across the country. She writes about police, health, regional issues and general news reporting. Previously worked at the Western Advocate in Bathurst, and as regional breaking news reporter in the NSW Central West. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

