A church-owned NSW school selling off part of its land has admitted to deliberately withholding information, with parents angry they have been kept in the dark.
The 8.15 hectare parcel of land, currently used for the well-known Scots All Saints College (SASC) agriculture programs, has been sold to Rawson Homes for a residential development. The deal has been in the works for two years, furious parents say.
SASC Council chair Hamish Thompson admitted the information was deliberately withheld from parents and the community. This, he said, was to ensure "information doesn't get in the wrong hands".
"Parents start to use information against you, so it's best they don't know," he said. "They don't see the whole picture and it's difficult for them to grasp what's happening."
The school, located in Bathurst in the NSW Central West, is one of seven owned by the Presbyterian Church across the state.
SASC only publicly revealed the sale after ACM was contacted by concerned parents about the secret sell-off. On Friday, Mr Thompson said information about the sale would not be released. ACM then asked the church and SASC for further information noting a 10am deadline on Monday. At that time, SASC sent a statement to parents about the sale, which they then supplied to ACM.
Hugh Webb is a former student at the school, which all three of his children have attended, with his oldest to start year 12 in 2023.
"If money was the issue we would have been disappointed, but we would have got over it," he said of the land sale. "All this secrecy is creating mistrust. To find out it's been in play for two years is just disgusting."
ACM spoke to other angry SASC parents, who slammed the secret sale and fear the school is in financial difficulty. All declined to speak on record due to fear of reprisals to their children who still attend SASC.
"The sale seems to defy any rational explanation other than financial difficulties," one parent said.
The school and Presbyterian Church NSW declined interview requests by ACM. SASC head of college Richard Ford issued a written statement which did not directly answer questions for this story.
He declined to say if the school was in financial difficulty, although Mr Thompson said it was not. He also declined to reveal why the sale had been kept secret, how much the land was sold for, and specifically what would be done with the proceeds.
"Funds from this residential land sale will be reinvested in developments which benefit all students as they learn and grow," the statement from Mr Ford said.
In 2021, Presbyterian Church Queensland went into receivership, three of its nursing homes were sold and the long-term fate of its aged-care facilities, schools and other operations was called into question.
The same year, Presbyterian Church NSW closed an aged care home in East Gosford, sold one in Stockton near Newcastle and cut staff in its Sydney head office.
When Anglican-run All Saints College, also in Bathurst, was in financial difficulty in 2017, it was purchased by The Scots School. The merged school became known as Scots All Saints College.
All Saints [College] and other Anglican schools get sold off as a result of poor financial management of the Bathurst Diocese, it's still a very fresh memory and occurred not that long ago.- Concerned parent
ACM has obtained a 2017 letter from Presbyterian Church NSW general manager Jeoffrey Falls who assured parents "our strong preference is to maintain and operate two campuses for current and future generations of students, and the purchase of All Saints will not require the sale of any property".
Another SASC parent told ACM they were fearful the land sale was a result of bad financial management by the Presbyterian Church.
"All Saints [College] and other Anglican schools get sold off as a result of poor financial management of the Bathurst Diocese, it's still a very fresh memory and occurred not that long ago," the parent said.
ACM understands the school uses land from a nearby elderly resident who will bequeath it to the school, but parents now fear she will withdraw that offer if the land sale to Rawson Homes continues.
A parent told ACM the church is profiting by selling their land as they gain hers. "I don't believe this is morally and ethically appropriate - especially from a church," they said.
ACM asked SASC and the church if the land was being sold because of the intended bequeath. Neither answered this question.
Rawson Group, owner of Rawson Homes, declined requests to comment for this story.
Like many day and boarding schools in regional areas across Australia, SASC has long been a place for country kids to learn about farming.
Angry parents told ACM the land sell-off would tarnish the school's well-known agriculture reputation.
"The land was central to the schools ag program, which was an area the school excelled at," one parent said.
No growing school, with the most successful cattle team in NSW, would jeopardise its future potential for both publicity and future expansion by reducing the size of its campus. In fact most successful schools are trying to access more space.- Concerned parent
Another parent said: "No growing school, with the most successful cattle team in NSW, would jeopardise its future potential for both publicity and future expansion by reducing the size of its campus. In fact most successful schools are trying to access more space."
Mr Thompson said there will be no reduction in SASC's ag or cattle program, but that some aspects may be "outsourced" to nearby farms. He would not confirm if this would be Ms Ray's land.
Mr Ford's statement said "given the extensive land the college owns and has access to, the agricultural and equestrian programs will continue in a similar manner". The head of college also used the statement to announce a new science facility would be built with help from a $950,000 federal government grant. Also, a new adventure play area will be constructed, as well as upgrades to the school hall, new music rooms, bathrooms, parking and the "establishment of an exam centre".
Nadine Morton is the breaking news reporter for 140 Australian Community Media newspapers across the country. She writes about police, health, regional issues and general news reporting. Previously worked at the Western Advocate in Bathurst, and as regional breaking news reporter in the NSW Central West. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
