WATCH out for the Mack attack - with one round to go in Eglinton Tennis Club's spring competition, Robert Mack has helped Team Chesterfields send out a warning shot.
The Team Chesterfields side of Mack, Matt Tree, Allyson 'iron lady' Schumacher and Rebekha Fisher last Saturday played some very smart tennis to win a thrilling match over Team Grandfathers' Jason Molkentin, Adrian Hotham, Brian Dwyer and Jacob Soetens 10 sets all, 48 games to 45.
The star was no doubt Mack, as he was the only player of the eight in the match to win all four sets he contested.
Mack turned back the clock, playing some inspirational tennis to win his sets 6-3, 6-3, 7-5, 6-0. It helped steer his side to a most captivating victory.
With the finals only two weeks away, Mack is peaking just at the right time.
Tree showed glimpses of brilliance for Team Chesterfields with an impressive 6-3 set win, while Fisher was in hot form too as her 6-3, 6-0 sets wins were most impressive.
Fisher on her day can turn up the heat against the tall poppy players and shapes as a danger player come finals time.
Schumacher showed why she is nicknamed the 'iron lady', as her nerves of steel shone through in her 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 set wins for the victors.
The second match saw Team Drop-Ins of Garth Hindmarch, Kurt Booth, Andrew Tree, Kath Wilkinson and Toko Tari win an easy match over Team Queen Anne's side of Rod Schumacher, John 'slugger' Bullock, Jason Honeyman, Sarah Tree and Jim Geyer eight sets to four.
Hindmarch, Booth and Tree played some good quality tennis for Team Drop-Ins, with Wilkinson and Tari digging deep when the pressure tennis was applied.
The best player for the losing side was Geyer, who won two sets 6-4, 6-3.
The veteran campaigner showed true grit in his sets wins, but his team-mates Honeyman, Schumacher, Tree and Bullock need to go back to boot camp.
Thanks to Andrew Tree Upholstery for sponsoring the spring competition.
Good hitting.
