BATHURST is set to benefit from more than $400,000 to fast-track its pothole repairs.
Bathurst Regional Council will receive $419,975.49 under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
Deputy Premier and Bathurst MP, Paul Toole, said money will help cover the extra costs and workload pressures following this year's unprecedented rain and storms.
"These grants are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead," Mr Toole said.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said fixing potholes in the region is "our top priority".
"Every dollar counts towards ensuring they are repaired as quickly as possible," Mr Taylor said.
"It is our top priority to patch potholes on these roads our community rely on, to improve safety and reduce wear and tear on vehicles."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said all 94 regional councils that applied for funding had been approved for grants.
"From December, councils across regional NSW will receive their share of $50 million to repair pothole-ravaged local and regional roads," Mr Farraway said.
"This additional support will help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is backing in our councils with this dedicated pothole repair funding which is the first of its kind in NSW."
The NSW road network is more than 180,000 kilometres long, with local councils currently responsible for maintaining well in excess 85 per cent of it, including regional and local roads.
Bathurst councillor Warren Aubin has been vocal of the pothole problem in recent months, describing it as an "ongoing issue".
Cr Taylor previously said the funding wasn't "anywhere near enough money".
"Anything is better than nothing, but it's not anywhere near enough money," he told the Western Advocate last month.
