THE Hope Church cafe, which provides meals for people who are struggling, has celebrated 20 years since the inception of its operation.
On Monday, November 28, patrons from all over town gathered in the halls of the Hope Church on Gilmour Street to celebrate the momentous occasion.
Attendees were able to enjoy a free meal and the opportunity to socialise with friends, and network with important people and companies, including mayor Robert Taylor, who was in attendance.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The celebration also boasted an awards ceremony, to acknowledge the hard work of the many volunteers who spend their time ensuring the cafe is run as smoothly as possible.
Certificates of appreciation were awarded to these volunteers, and long-standing participants and companies involved in the cafe received plaques.
Some of the businesses that were acknowledged included; Burkes Wholesale fruit and veg, Scots All Saints college, Aldi, Simplot and Bakers Delight.
The atmosphere during the celebration was jolly and jovial, and also saw attendees singing happy birthday to the cafe.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.