THIS coming weekend sees Bathurst City running its annual Carillon Open Fours competition.
This event is the club's biggest of the year. Over 50 teams from around the state will be vying for the $4000 first prize money.
The club thanks its sponsor Bathurst Real Estate for its support.
Social bowls
Wednesday, November 23
THREE games of triples were played.
Game one, rink 16: Alby Homer, Trevor Kellock and Daniel Prasad defeated Jim Grives, Paul Rodenhuis and Julie Martello 20-14.
After trailing 4-3 after the first six ends, Alby, Trevor and Daniel jumped to the lead, but by the 13th end, scores were level on 10-all.
Alby's side stayed in front after that, winning five ends to three. Julie played particularly well.
Game two, rink 17: Ian Cunningham, Annette Myers and Phil Murray staged a mighty recovery over Bob Lindsay, John McDonagh and Judy Rodenhuis, winning 24-20.
Ian was disconsolate by being down 17-6 after 12 ends, but his team rallied against strong opposition, winning all but one of the remaining nine ends, including a six.
Game three, rink 18: Joe Young, Ken Fulton and Barry McPherson won their game against Denis Oxley, Annette McPherson and James Nau with the score of 18-9.
After eight ends, Joe's team was one shot down.
Denis' side had no answer, scoring in only two ends of the remaining 10.
Saturday, November 26
Game one, rink one: Mick Simmons, John McDonagh and Judy Rodenhuis defeated the team of Denis Oxley, Anthony Morrissey and Grant Brunton 26-17.
Denis' team led all the way for the first eight ends, with the score on 14-7.
Mick's crew then took control, winning all but two ends.
Game two, rink two: Alex Birkens and Ron Cambey won easily over John Archer and Nev Townsend with a final score of 24-7.
John and Nev were only one-down after seven ends with the score 5-4. Alex and Ron then won all but three ends on their way to victory.
Game three, rink three: Mick and Louise Hall beat Garry Hotham and Barry McPherson 21-16.
Mick and Louise had a 9-2 lead after five ends, and they maintained their winning position throughout.
Garry and Barry got close after 13 ends, being only two shots down at 13-11.
Game four, rink four: Bryan Bromfield and Joe Young defeated Alby Homer and Bob Foster 23-16.
Alby and Bob were up 8-2 after six ends, but Brommy and Joe soon equalised 9-all after 10 ends then took the lead.
Alby and Joe drew level on 15-all after 16 ends but a strong burst from Brommy and Joe had them in an unbeatable position.
Game five, rink five: Bob Lindsay and Annette McPherson soundly beat Susie Simmons and Daniel Prasad with a score of 21-10.
Bob and Annette were never headed during the game. Susie and Daniel were one-down at 6-5 after the eighth end, but added only another five shots to Bob and Annette's 15.
Game six, rink six: Ian Schofield, Ken Fulton and Bruce Rich flogged Jim Grives, Paul Rodenhuis and Phil Murray 27-11.
Ian, Ken and Bruce were too strong throughout, playing very well; Ian nullified many scoring ends for the opposition.
After being down 27-7 in the 20th end, a four for Jim's side put their score into double figures.
By the Bowling Shark
WHAT a great week at the Majellan, with the sun shining on the green it made for great playing conditions.
This week saw the Rookie Pairs being held at the club with two teams from Majellan - Sally Colebatch and Des Sanders making up one team, and Greg Hallett and Hugh Brennan the other.
Des and Sally played well on the Saturday with one win and two losses. Hugh and Greg played that bit better to make the Zone 4 play-offs on the Sunday.
They played their hearts out and with some great encouragement from the sidelines, they played six games. They won five and lost one to end up second for the zone.
A special thanks to the women who supplied lunch over the two days and to Mick Sewell and Tim Pickstone for umpiring. Thanks to all involved.
This is how the week rolled:
Sunday, November 20
Rink 10: Des Sanders (swing bowler), Liz Draper and Noel Witney were tied on three occasions against Des Sanders, Val Zylstra and Allan Clark on the fourth (3-all), seventh (5-all) and ninth (6-all).
The match went down to the wire and Team Clark prevailed, winning 16-12.
Rink 11: Ron Hogan, Betsy Thornberry and Ron McGarry were in the fight with the scores 5-all after six ends against Peter Zylstra, Merle Stephens and Peter Drew.
Team Drew held the lead from the seventh to the end to win the match 18-12.
Tuesday, November 22
Rink nine: Paul Jenkins, Russ McPherson and Peter Zylstra were 6-all after eight ends of play against Ron Hollebone, Ron Hogan and Dennis Harvey.
Team Zylstra took control of the game to take a two-point win, 17-15.
Rink 10: Jake Shurmer, John Bosson and Allan Clark were out to a 15-8 lead against Robert Raithby, Peter Hope and Tim Pickstone.
Team Clark went on with the match and the lead to take the win 19-17.
Rink 11: Bryce Peard, Ian Warren and Paul Galvin opened the scoring in their match against Tony Hopkins, Keith Pender and Noel Witney.
Team Galvin were snagged on six points for nine ends which gave Team Witney the chance it needed to win 23-14.
Rink 12: Peter Phegan and Ron McGarry had a battle against Josh Robinson and Brian Hope.
With only a couple of points between both teams, it took an extra end to find a winner with Team McGarry scraping home for victory 19-18.
Rink 13: Gary Cameron and Max Elms were behind a heap by the 10th (14-3) against Graham Scott and Peter Drew.
Team Drew maintained the lead to the end of the match, but not before Team Elms tried its best to get back into it, Team Drew winning 24-18.
Rink 14: Terry Clark, Peter Ryan and Steve Glencourse were in trouble against Robert Thomson, Greg Hallett and Jim Clark, who had control of the match from the second end.
Team Clark won easily in the end, 23-12.
Wednesday, November 23
Rink nine: Julie Barr (swing bowler), Liz Draper and Ron McGarry battled it out against Julie Barr, Sue Murray and Robyn Adams.
With level scores on the eighth (12-all) it was going to go down to the wire to see who won. On this occasion, it was Team McGarry winning 23-21.
Rink 10: Betsy Thornberry and Leonie McGarry struggled for momentum against Robyn Stenhouse and Peter Zylstra.
The lead was one-sided after the fifth with Team Zylstra taking control of the match to win 20-14.
Rink 11: Val Zylstra and Graham Scott were behind 11-5 by the sixth against Mel Parker and Pauline Clark.
The lead changed between teams throughout the match with no-one getting a real lead to the end.
The match ended in a 14-point draw.
Rink 12: Sally Colebatch and Des Sanders were in for some practice against Maureen Taylor and Allan Clark.
Team Clark was in fine form with the stranglehold it had on the lead from the third end to the finish, winning the match 13-6.
Saturday, November 26
Rink nine: Geoff Thorne, Trevor Sharpham and Paul Galvin had a handy lead by the eighth (9-4) against Kerry 'Chuck' Connors, Paul Francis and Mick McDonald.
The pendulum changed on the 16th with Team McDonald taking the lead, only for the match to be level on the 18th at 15-all.
Team McDonald prevailed on the last end to win 20-19.
Rink 10: Glen Urza and Mick Sewell were seven-all after six ends against Scott Chapman and John Finlay.
This was the last Team Sewell saw of the lead with Team Finlay pressing the accelerator to take the win 35-16.
Rink 13: Peter Mathis, Dick Graham and Tim Pickstone matched it up against Andrew Moffatt, Colin Pickstone and Allan Clark with the scores level on the 9th (7-all) and again on the 14th (13-all).
Team Pickstone went on to win the match 20-16.
Rink 14: Terry Clark, Peter Zylstra and Ron McGarry were outplayed from the start against John Toole, Greg Quartly-Scott and Josh Robinson.
Team Robinson opened the scoring for the match and held the lead to the end, winning 24-19.
Rink 15: Ted Parker, Ron Hogan and Max Elms gave all they had against Phillipe Legall, Peter Phegan and Noel Witney.
Team Elms was out to a 16-7 lead by the 13th and carried on to the end of the match to win easily 25-11.
That wraps up another mammoth week at the Majellan.
So, until next week be kind to each other see you on the green and stay frosty.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.