A look at this week's weather forecast for Bathurst

AFTER weeks of wet weather, Bathurst residents will be treated to mostly sunny days this week.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to bring mostly sunny weather for the final two days of spring for 2022.
We're expected to see a high of 23 and low of 7 on Tuesday, followed by a high of 24 and low of 8 on Wednesday.
READ MORE:
There's a slight chance of a shower for the Central Tablelands about the Blue Mountains on Tuesday, near zero chance elsewhere.
There's chance of a thunderstorm on Wednesday in the north in the evening.
Thursday will see the arrival of summer after a three-month absence, with partly cloudy conditions that will see a high of 22 and low of 9.
There'll be a high chance of showers about the Blue Mountains, medium chance elsewhere. There's a chance of a thunderstorm too.
Friday is expected to bring the mercury up to 21, while a low of 9 degrees.
Bathurst did receive 10.4 millimetres of rain to 9am on Monday morning, with wind gusts as high as 43km/h registered at the city's airport at around 2pm on Sunday afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.