CHINA may be the traditional gift to be given for 20 year anniversary celebrations, but for those who have utilised the services of the HopeCare cafe, the type of crockery the meals are served on is unimportant.
Instead, the most important thing for those who make use of the cafe, is knowing that they will receive a hot meal, free of charge, and that this can all be done while forming life-long friendships with volunteers and other frequenters.
The philanthropy and relationships that have developed through the cafe, have ensured that it was able to hit the impressive milestone; 20 years of service.
Monday, November 28 saw a celebratory luncheon for the milestone take place in the Hope Church building, where around 65 people attended.
Operations and welfare services manager of HopeCare Bathurst Elliot Redwin said that he was very impressed with the turnout.
"It's been really good," he said.
"The place is full, we're usually at capacity at around 50 and I think we managed to squeeze in a couple of extra tables out there, so today there's maybe 60 to 65 people out there which is good."
Though the primary function of the luncheon was to celebrate 20 years of the cafe, it also served as a way to pay tribute to those who have helped to develop the service into what it is today.
"We have a volunteer crew across the board of around 70 people," Mr Redwin said.
"It's about giving back to our volunteers and the businesses in Bathurst that have been supporting us for so long."
One way in which the celebration was able to give back to those volunteers and businesses, was by presenting them with certificates of appreciation and tributary plaques.
"That's what this is really about ... it's just a chance for us to say thank you," Mr Redwin
Despite finding it difficult to believe that 20 years have gone by since the cafe was first introduced, Mr Redwin said the success of the service itself was rather unsurprising.
"Wow, 20 years. It just flies by," he said.
"You're just too busy getting stuff done ... but I think it's pretty special, and it's a testament to how we run things and our longevity, that we're still doing it and growing."
Since the cafe opened its doors 20 years ago, tens of thousands of people have utilised the service.
"Lots of people come and use the cafe," Mr Redwin said.
"Between 2015 and 2020, we had 25,000 client interactions in Bathurst in our support services."
The celebrations also saw attendees singing happy birthday to the service, all while enjoying time to have a tea or coffee and birthday cake, and a chance to socialise.
