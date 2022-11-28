KELSO High School showed off their sporting versatility with a 13-7 victory over Canobolas High School in their recent CKC Cup tie.
The Kelso students made the most of the home ground advantage to dominate across the board, especially in volleyball, soccer and basketball.
The school's senior squads, in particular, were impressive as the Kelso students in the years 9 and 10 competitions won six of their eight events on offer.
Kelso locked out both volleyball events, with the 7-10 girls winning in straight sets and the boys 7-10 team winning 2-1.
The home side also won three of the four basketball games and achieved the same result in the soccer matches.
It was a day to remember for the school's year 9 and 10 girls, as they notched up a 42-0 win in basketball and a 45-2 win in netball.
The schools evenly split the netball and touch football contests, Kelso were dominant 8-1 winners in the mixed hockey while Canobolas had more to smile about in a 17-8 T-ball victory.
Kelso High School sport co-ordinator Emily Rhynehart said was a treat to see cup action return to the school after a three-year absence.
"We're really happy with how it went. It's just been great to get back into it after two years of COVID, where we haven't been able to do it," she said.
"We had about 140 participating, which is the main idea behind it. It's great to offer a range of sports from years 7 to 10, which gets a lot of kids involved.
"We haven't had a school competition like this for a long time. To go to Cowra and have Canobolas come to us and playing sport together in that sort of environment is really good.
"It's so massive for the kids to have something like this back. You could see how tough it was on them when sport was taken away slowly and slowly with the restrictions. Hosting competitions again is such a massive change."
It was the second round of the cup for Kelso after they recently ventured to Cowra High School for the opening matchup of the competition.
The two schools couldn't be split on that occasion as they played out an 8-all draw.
It leaves Kelso hoping that Canobolas can do them a favour by claiming a small win over Cowra.
