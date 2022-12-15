BATHURST mayor Robert Taylor believes council needs to improve its communication following recent flooding in the region.
The region was hit by widespread flooding on Monday, November 14, following torrential rain overnight that brought 86.4 millimetres, Bathurst's wettest 24-hour period in a quarter of a century.
While Bathurst avoid the worst of the flooding, places like Eugowra, Molong and Forbes felt the worst of it.
The Great Western Highway was forced to shut for a number of hours, while roads around the region were ripped up by the flash flooding.
When the Western Advocate asked Cr Taylor what council would do differently when faced with a natural disaster, he said there were a number of things, but highlighted communications.
READ MORE:
"There's always better ways to do things. The way we got through the last one was very good but we can always improve of that," he said.
"We could probably improve on our communication. It wasn't quite up to scratch.
"When you have a flood every week, you get use to it but because it's been so long between incidents, you not up to speed on what to do.
"We were a little bit slow to get out there but in saying that, once it started, it was very, very good.
"The communications between council and all the agencies and police was very, very good."
"The communication to the people who were stuck at the highway, we should've communicated better to them and made sure they were safe and looked after."
"As far as the water over the highway, that was a police call that came pretty much straight away with little warning. That's understandable."
Cr Taylor said council will be meeting with its stakeholders and other agencies after Christmas, where they'll discuss the recent floods and what can be improved on.
"After Christmas, we will have a debrief will all the agencies," he said.
"We'll have a look at some things we can improve on and make a little bit better.
"Overall, out of one to 10, I think we fared an eight."
Cr Taylor said Bathurst Regional Council is always open to using new technology, when it comes to roads and infrastructure.
However, some cases like Tarana Road - where almost 100 metres of road was washed away from the flooding - he believes it wouldn't have made any difference what the road was made of.
"We always try and use new technology to make things better, do things better," he said.
"Concreting the roads would be too expensive and the road that got taken out on Tarana Road just coped a full body of water. It wouldn't have matter what was there.
Bathurst Regional Council invested millions of dollars back in the 1990s to construct levee banks, to help protect the city from major flooding.
November's flooding was the first time the levee banks were tested and Cr Taylor was pleased to see them stand up to the full force of flooding.
"Our levee banks stood up to it and they had never been tested before," he said.
"In saying that, there's a couple of improvements we can do.
"They were minor things. There were no major issues."
More than 250 Bathurst homes were saved thanks to the city's levee banks.
It said investing in levee banks were worth it and encouraged other councils, especially those prone to flooding, to invest in them.
"Eugowra had something like a tsunami come through the town, water reaching places that it has never reached before," he said.
"There's funding available for them, to put levee banks in places that need it.
"We started back in the mid 1990s and by doing that and being proactive and purchasing houses on the flood plans, that helped. Put that into practice now.
"We only just finished the Perthville levee bank last year. It shows that it is a long, slow process but after what's happened, those communities should put them into place now."
Cr Taylor said council is always looking at increasing its water capacity.
"We've already started water harvesting. We've got the work at Winburndale Dam," he said.
"We'll definitely look at a pipeline in the future, to increase our water capacity.
"I know if Wyangala Dam had their dam wall raised significantly, water still would've gone over the causeway.
"As far as our dam goes. We've Ben Chifley and Winburndale. Do we need another one in a different catchment? I don't know."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.