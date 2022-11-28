What do we want regional NSW to look like?
Now. In a year's time. What about in a decade, come 2032?
What do we need to take our schools to the next level? Can we elevate our road network to a satisfactory standard, at the very least?
Why don't we, here in the Central West, see the same level of health care as those living in metro areas of the state enjoy?
And, it's become abundantly clear over the course of the last month, it's not a matter of do we have enough water, but how do we effectively manage our water supply - in both times of drought and times of abundance?
These are just some of the questions that need to be answered as regional NSW looks ahead to 2023 and beyond.
National Party heavy-hitters will be in Dubbo on Tuesday to make some "major announcements" surrounding the future of regional NSW, which will unofficially kick-off the state election for the Nationals Party.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole will head the six-strong Nationals contingent looking to unveil its plan for the state.
There will also be a big discussion between government officials about what our region needs and how we can work together to provide solutions to those needs.- Deputy Premier Paul Toole
It's believed he'll be joined by Minister for Women, Minister for Regional Health and Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor, Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway, Minister for Tourism, Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Minister for the Arts and Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin and Minister for Agriculture and Minister for Western New South Wales Dugald Saunders.
There won't be a hat-rack big enough to pop all of those ministerial caps on at the Cultural Centre in Dubbo, but the multi-politician stand-up should provide regional NSW with a clear enough picture heading into the future.
At least that's the plan, Mr Toole said.
"There will also be a big discussion between government officials about what our region needs and how we can work together to provide solutions to those needs," Mr Toole said on Monday after confirming the event.
It's expected the forum will cover a range of youth issues, the introduction of a welcome package for people moving to the regions, scholarships for students and a large discussion on what the region's needs are relating to health and transport.
All of those are key issues for everyone who calls regional NSW home, no doubt.
Last week, the three daily newspapers across western NSW - including the Western Advocate - launched an open letter to government officials in Canberra asking for more to be done to better prepare regional NSW for the demands of climate extremes. That's a huge issue too.
While the extensive coverage the crumbling road network has received points to Mr Farraway's job getting regional NSW back up and connected as a key one looking ahead to the March state election.
Really, maybe it's not a question of what we want regional NSW to look like, now or in 10 years' time.
But perhaps, instead, what Mr Toole and the other government officials can afford?
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.