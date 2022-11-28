DURING his days as a professional cyclist Mark Renshaw tackled some brutal stretches of tarmac and cobblestones, but there's a new challenge for himself and his fellow riders who he calls the "most vulnerable on the road."
It's the potholes that litter the region's roads after this year's unprecedented rain and storms.
For a car hitting a pothole at speed can cause damage to tyres and rims, but for a cyclist it can be a case of crashing and broken bones.
Renshaw has ridden countless kilometres on the roads around Bathurst, during his years as a road cycling professional he often came back and did long training rides here.
Now, as owner of Renshaw's Pedal Project, he's often involved in shop rides.
He said the state of the roads in the Bathurst and surrounds are as bad as he's seen.
"Not at all, we haven't seen roads like this in the past, especially flood damaged roads let alone potholes. There are certain roads that are worse than others and you want to avoid all together," he said.
"Like Eleven Mile [Drive] is not in a good state, there were a lot of wash-aways, so I don't expect it to be nice out there.
"I think every region, especially every country region, is really in a difficult moment and both car users and cyclists and anybody who uses the road really needs to use caution because there are a lot of potholes in the road.
"It also causes unusual driving lines on the road and it changes day to day, there are new potholes popping up every day across the Central West."
It was announced on Monday that Bathurst Regional Council will receive more than $400,000 under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
That will help, but Renshaw knows the problem is not a quick fix.
"The council are doing an astonishing job to try and stay on top of it, but day to day there are new holes coming up from the water that's still seeping out of the ground," he said.
"Every day there's a new obstacle on the road."
So what advice does the man who rode in 10 editions of the Tour de France and represented Australia have for fellow cyclists?
It's to show caution to try, especially for those going on group rides.
Renshaw says cyclists should try to avoid commonly used roads as local councils carry out repair work.
"For a cyclist I think it is really advisable that they ride on quite roads that aren't busy and try and ride outside busy times just to avoid any problems, because ultimately we are the most vulnerable on the road, especially at high speed parts of the road," he said.
"I think we need to show a bit of caution. Drivers are trying their best to try and avoid potholes, there have been so many blown out tyres and damaged rims, everyone is trying their best but we are the most vulnerable so we need to try the hardest.
"Riding on a bike is simple when you're on your own, it becomes more difficult when you ride in a group when it comes to potholes. You try to ride close together so you don't take up too much of the road for other road users and often you don't see the potholes until the last minute."
The NSW road network is more than 180,000 kilometres long, with local councils currently responsible for maintaining well in excess 85 per cent of it, including regional and local roads.
