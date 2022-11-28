Western Advocate
Mark Renshaw suggests cyclists use less common roads to avoid pothole incidents

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 29 2022 - 2:27pm, first published 7:45am
Former professional road cyclist Mark Renshaw says rain and floods have left roads in the Central West in the poorest state he's ever seen.

DURING his days as a professional cyclist Mark Renshaw tackled some brutal stretches of tarmac and cobblestones, but there's a new challenge for himself and his fellow riders who he calls the "most vulnerable on the road."

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

