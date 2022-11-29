GREETED at the finish line by her clapping and cheering partner and children - it was a moment that ensured Jenelle Starkey's first triathlon in two years ended with a smile.
Well, first Bathurst triathlon as a competitor that is.
Over the past two years Starkey has been supporting her partner Luke Gillmer as he pursed his triathlon dream.
She was there waiting on the finish line at Kona in October when he finished the World Ironman Championship for the second time in his career.
But on Sunday, Gillmer and his children were cheering on Starkey as she tackled the round two Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's short course event.
She was the first female competitor to finish the 300 metres swim, 16 kilometre cycle, 2.5km run course, clocking a time of 51:50.
"It was my first one in two years ... It was pretty special with the kids here, they always see Daddy race, now it's Mummy's turn. It was beautiful, it was really special," she said.
"He's [Luke] still going to do a few races, but now he's not doing the full Ironman thing there's time for me to train for a few races as well.
"Most of my training is done with my baby, going along with him in the pram.
"I've had two surgeries on my feet and three babies in the past six years which sort of slowed me down a bit."
Starkey admitted she was "super nervous" as she dived into the pool on Sunday morning.
But after being the seventh of the female short course competitors to emerge from the water with a 7:59 split, she quickly set about reeling her rivals in.
She was faster that any of them on the cycle, dealing with some 'bumpy' sections of road to cover the 16km in a time of 29:39.
"I was nervous for the swim as I haven't had much practice in the swim, but the bike and run felt really good," she said.
"The cycle was a bit bumpy, especially near Eglinton, and I'm not the most confident rider yet either so I was just holding on."
As Starkey headed out on the run leg the only female short course rival ahead of her was Danielle Patterson.
But she managed to catch her with a smart 11:44 run split, cheered home but not only her family but plenty of other spectators as well.
Starkey took the honours with Jenn Kimbel (52:28) second and Patterson (55:42) third.
While Starkey won't be in Bathurst for this Sunday's women's round, she is planning to contest the other races the Wallabies stage this season.
