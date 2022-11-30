AS the weather warms up and we say hello summer, cooling off and playing in water is an appealing prospect, however water safety is incredibly important and something that Kelso Public takes seriously.
Each year the school offers a two-week intensive swimming block for students, and thanks to swimming coach Steve Howell this year every student was able to attend.
Mr Howell runs Swimbetter HQ and sponsored the students who weren't able to pay for lessons, allowing everyone to learn essential swimming skills.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: 'Lots of work to do': Central West roads set for 'challenging' summer
He said it's very important coming into summer holidays that children have the skills to swim and to get themselves out of trouble in need be.
"Kelso Public has a lot of children who go out to regional and rural NSW and swim in rivers and creeks, there are kids who go to the beach as well and getting that confidence in water safety is pretty important," Mr Howell said.
"So that's the whole point, to try and get kids into the water, get them swimming, getting them safe and not have that fear of the water and getting themselves out of trouble by having basic swimming skills."
Kelso Public principal Lance Cooper said the school is very thankful to Mr Howell for his generosity in sponsoring some of the students.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Upgrade on Great Western Highway modified following flooding
Mr Cooper said it's important to make sure the kids have the essential swimming skills and not just experience playing in water.
The students all enjoyed their lessons and are now ready to dive straight into the summer season.
"We just want to make sure that they're ready and supported because a lot of kids say they can swim but they get to the water and they have water experience but they don't actually swim," Mr Cooper said.
"We just want to express our gratitude to Steve for supporting our kids to make sure that they have skills for life.
"The kids had an awesome time, they absolutely loved it. To see them going from not being able to swim, to where they end up is enormously different and it's great to see those kids be able to do that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.