FROM 'madame butterfly', to rising triathlon star, to a cyclist not daunted by the prospect of the notorious Mount Buninyong climb - Mercede Cornelius-Feltus loves a sporting challenge.
On Sunday Cornelius-Feltus was tackling round two of the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's season and while she's still only a relative newcomer to the sport, she was the second female to finish the long course race.
It was a race which began with a 500 metre swim and given her background in the pool, that's where the teenager really shone.
Cornelius-Feltus has a string of impressive swimming achievements on her resume, including holding the 17 years girls 200m butterfly record at Kinross Wolaroi School.
She clocked that 2:31.71 at the NSW State Age Championships in January.
On Sunday it was freestyle for the triathlon, Cornelius-Feltus the first of the female long course competitors to emerge from the pool with a 7:33 split.
That gave her an 88 seconds lead over Hollee Simons, her training partner who has been in brilliant form.
With the training Simons had in her legs from recently tackling the Ironman World Championships, she took the lead in the 16km cycle leg and finished strongly in the 5km run to take the honours.
Simons finished in 56:11, with Cornelius-Feltus following in second in 1:00.08.
"I did five years of swimming before triathlon so I felt good in the shoulders for that," Cornelius-Feltus.
"She [Simons] caught me about halfway through the cycle, she just flew past me.
"It's good to have her to chase yeah, she's a good training partner.
"I've picked up a lot riding with her, I'd never had a riding background but she had one. I've done some cycling races now too and she's given me some tips for that."
Cycling is something that Cornelius-Feltus has shown a big improvement in over the past two years. She's gone from riding in paddocks to learning from experienced riders like Simons and competing at state titles.
But now she has a new cycling challenge in mind and it involves the notorious 3km Mount Buninyong climb.
"I'm going to do Road Nationals for cycling, I'm doing the road race and time trial," Cornelius-Feltus said.
"I love climbing and going down, I find it hard going straight sometimes. I just thought I'd give it a go because you have to be good at all three for tri."
Cornelius-Feltus is also planning a different challenge for her next appearance at the Husky Triathlon Festival.
"I've done Hussky the last two years, I love Hussky and the beach. You enjoy the scenery after the triathlon mainly, we go down to the beach," she said.
"The run there is really nice, it's straight along the beach there. But I'm doing the aqua bike at Hussky next, so that will be a long one."
