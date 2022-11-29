ONE of Bathurst's classiest three-year-old competitors, Uncle Miki, makes his return for Chris and Anthony Frisby in this Wednesday night's Bathurst RSL Club Soldiers Saddle Heats (1,730 metres).
It will be seven months to the day since the son of Always B Miki last took to the track, as he contends with a tough back row draw in his return to the racing scene.
That previous race back in April was the $125,000 Group 1 APG 3YO Colts and Geldings Final, where Uncle Miki ran a disappointing eighth behind Bernie Hewitt's runaway winner Ripp.
Uncle Miki had still shown the stable plenty of promise in the lead up to that race.
He'd notched up seven victories from 19 career starts and has been a two-time placegetter at Group level.
The Frisby team will hope to see more of their gelding's potential be realised in his new preparation, which comes at the tail end of his three-year-old season.
Driver Anthony Frisby has been encouraged by the work Uncle Miki has shown at home and isn't too concerned by the tough draw.
"He's been looking good and we're quite happy with him. His work has been good. It's always hard first-up but I honestly don't think he's got that bad of a draw for his first start," he said.
"At least from there we can make it up as we go. I'd like to say that it's a winnable race for him.
"It's a bad draw but for a first-up run it's okay, and I'm not overly disappointed about it. We'll have options. Hopefully we're not too far back from the start and he doesn't have to do too much work early.
"He should be able to hopefully use his speed to get home."
Uncle Miki will be following out Pom Pay at the start - a horse who has never began his races with any serious pace.
Frisby will have to carefully monitor the situation in order to not get boxed in or lose touch with the frontrunners.
The stable will wait to see how he fares in the Soldiers Saddle series before they make any major targets for the rest of his season.
"There's honestly no big plans yet. We gave him a good spell because I wasn't overly happy with him in his last prep. We wanted to let him mature and grow into himself a little bit," Frisby said.
"He's still done a great job. He's won seven races. Coming back, we thought this race should suit him pretty good. We'll just go one race at a time and hopefully he comes back looking nice.
"We can start looking at some good races later if we're happy with him. If he can improve a second or two from what he was racing last time, especially around here, then he should go alright."
Racing at Bathurst Paceway begins with the first of the Soldiers Saddle heats at 5.07pm.
