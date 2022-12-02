Western Advocate
Robert James Rogers pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to dangerous driving

Updated December 2 2022 - 1:40pm, first published 1:30pm
The scene of the crash at the Havannah and Brilliant Street intersection on October 3 this year.

THREE vehicles, one driver with no glasses and a failed attempt to scan for oncoming traffic was the recipe for a disaster that unfolded at a Bathurst intersection in October, which saw a man admitted to hospital in a serious condition.

