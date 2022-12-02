THREE vehicles, one driver with no glasses and a failed attempt to scan for oncoming traffic was the recipe for a disaster that unfolded at a Bathurst intersection in October, which saw a man admitted to hospital in a serious condition.
Robert James Rogers, 76, of Colville Street, Windradyne, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 23 to dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
Rogers was behind the wheel of a white Kia Sorento heading south-east on Brilliant Street about 12.15pm on October 3 this year, police documents said.
At the time, a white Isuzu truck was driving slowly south-westerly on Havannah Street with the intention of turning right into Brilliant Street.
While Rogers saw the truck, he failed to look right for oncoming traffic and as a result, went through the intersection without stopping and collided with a Toyota HiAce van.
The impact pushed the Toyota HiAce into the Isuzu truck which caused the front of the vehicle to push into the victim and trap him.
Rogers continued for a short distance before he then hit the rear-offside of the truck.
Police from the Chifley Police District arrived soon after and commenced a crime scene.
The court heard the victim's blood pressure dropped substantially, which meant blood had to be delivered to the scene before the victim was airlifted to Westmead Hospital where he was taken to the intensive care unit and intubated.
Both Rogers and the driver of the Isuzu truck were arrested and taken to Bathurst Hospital for mandatory testing, before they were then transported to Bathurst Police Station.
After attending the scene, investigators attached to the Crash Investigation Unit met Rogers at the station where they tried to conduct an electronic interview, which was soon terminated as Rogers was having difficulty speaking.
Police then conducted a review of Rogers' driving history which had a 'Question of Fitness' entered on August 11 this year.
Investigators once again met with Rogers at Bathurst Police Station about 5.45pm on October 7 where he entered into custody as a suspect.
Rogers was told there were three vehicles travelling north-east along Havannah Street approaching the Brilliant Street intersection, with one turning right. Rogers told police he didn't see any of those vehicles.
He also said he failed to look right and instead watched the truck ahead.
The court heard Rogers was required to wear glasses or contacts while driving, and admitted to not wearing any of them at the time of the crash, despite a pair of specs sitting on his passenger seat, as noted by police.
Rogers also told investigators he would not take responsibility for hitting the Toyota HiAce because he did not see it.
The court was told the victim suffered multiple serious injuries which included a laceration to the lip (possibly requiring plastic surgery), displaced hip, open knee fracture, spiral tibial fracture and a right foot fracture.
Rogers' solicitor, Ms Stapleton, told the court her client wished to adjourn the matter for subjective material after he entered a plea of guilty to the offence.
"Given the injuries sustained, this is placed into the higher category of the charge ... it is serious," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
Rogers will return to Bathurst Local Court on December 13 for sentence.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
