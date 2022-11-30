NSW Seniors will celebrate to the sounds of Kate Ceberano and more special performers at the 2023 NSW Seniors Festival Premier's Gala Concerts in February.
I'm encouraging seniors to join the festivities, with some great Australian talent ready to entertain.
The Premier's Gala Concerts are undoubtedly the most popular event of the festival, which has been entertaining NSW seniors for four decades.
A stellar line up, including Kate Ceberano, Rodger Corser, Ross Wilson, Harrison Craig and Prinnie Stevens, is sure to have seniors tapping their toes.
There will also be plenty of organisations holding events and activities at the NSW Seniors Festival Expo, which offers something for everyone.
The NSW Seniors Festival is the largest festival for seniors in the southern hemisphere, with a number of free and discounted events.
Tickets will be available from Wednesday, November 30 at 9am via Ticketek: www.ticketek.com.au/nswseniorsfestival.
Seniors can also call 02 9215 7500 from 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday, to secure tickets.
With the theme 'Celebrate together', other festival activities include a variety of cultural, creative, sporting and recreational programs.
Seniors make valuable contributions to their community through various activities and programs year-round and it's important to recognise this through these events.
Up to 32,000 seniors are expected to attend the four concerts.
The concerts will be held on February 2 and 3 at 11am and 2.45pm at Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney.
For more information on the NSW Seniors Festival, please visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/seniors-festival.
Nominations are now open for the Y NSW Youth Parliament 2023.
The Y NSW Youth Parliament is an empowerment and advocacy program that provides a platform for young people to have their voices heard through legislative debate and decision making.
Aimed at young people in Year 10, 11 and 12 or equivalent age throughout the state, the Y NSW Youth Parliament highlights the power of young people speaking on issues that are important to them.
Youth Parliament provides high school students with the opportunity to engage with policy development and democratic parliamentary debate.
It is about empowerment and providing young people with a platform to participate in the political system and have their voices heard.
Led by young people, for young people, each year's cohort receives training from a youth volunteer taskforce, previous participants and external professional bodies.
In the last ten years, approximately 10,000 young people have participated in the program.
Youth MPs are also given the opportunity to represent the views of the young people in their electorate in an official format at NSW Parliament House.
If you, or someone you know, is passionate about their local community and seeing change happen is NSW, interested in the Parliamentary system and is looking for personal and professional growth, please contact my office for more information.
Drop by unit 1/229 Howick Street Bathurst or contact my office on 02 6332 1300 or email bathurst@parliament.nsw.gov.au.
