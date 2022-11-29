IT has been more than a decade since Nick North raced against the best triathletes in the world, but now his competitive drive and passion for the sport has been renewed.
With that passion has come good results.
On Sunday North made it back-to-back long course wins to start the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club season, his round two time of 49:39 bettering the 50:46 he clocked in round one.
In between those victories came success in the opening round of the Central West Interclub Triathlon Series in Mudgee.
Though North has notched up plenty of success in Bathurst and on a bigger stage as well in triathlon in recent years, the difference now is that he's relishing all aspects.
Racing and training.
Much of it has to do with what his fiancé Hollee Simons - herself a talented triathlete - has been achieving in the sport. Earlier this year she raced at the iconic Ironman World Championships in Kona.
That's something that North, who in the past raced at the Oceania Championships and the ITU World Championships Grand Final, was there to watch.
"One hundred percent she motivates me, last year and the start of this year just watching her race and everyone else race, it's made me miss it," he said.
"I've always missed it, but now everything is going well. I've strung some good training together - it's been a long time since I've had this desire to race.
"I'm loving it, I'm absolutely loving it.
"Hollee, she trains more than I do and she's not even really racing that much at the moment. It's good to have that motivation, when you've got each other in the household you keep each other accountable for it.
"It definitely helps me because I've never been a big fan of training, I love racing, but training, it's definitely a love-hate relationship. Whereas Hollee, she loves training so it helps me."
Training is what North spent Saturday doing alongside Richard Hobson. It was tough, but the duo still backed up for Sunday's club race.
"We did a two-and-a-bit hour ride with very, very hard efforts in there. So there were five, five minute efforts just full gas," North said.
"Then it was just an hour build pace off the bike, so pretty much it was a three-and-a-half hour session, the legs were just shot.
"But we're training for Husky, we're training for Port, so we smashed ourselves on Saturday and came here today [Sunday] and it was just more training."
The long course began with a 500m swim, North clocking a 6:48 split to emerge from the water 22 seconds ahead of nearest rival Will Kelly.
North then increased his lead on the 16 kilometre cycle leg and 5km run, his respective splits of 23:07 and 18:36 again the fastest of any competitor.
"I didn't really want to push it because myself and Richard had that really tough session," North said.
"This morning I was like 'This is going to hurt a lot', but I thought I could probably go easy in the swim and still have an advantage.
"Then on the bike I felt really good so I thought 'I'll push it here'. It was the same with the run, the first lap I really went for it, but I ran out of steam and fuel on the second lap."
While fatiguing in the final 2.5km of the run, North still finished nearly 10 minutes clear of his nearest rivals Hobson (85:28) and Kelly (59:53).
For him it was more about the enjoyment than the result, but if North is enjoying his triathlon's there's little doubt more good results will come.
