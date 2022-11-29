Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Nick North makes it back-to-back long course wins to start the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club season

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
November 29 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick North is loving competing and loving training and it's led him to a pair of long course wins to start the new Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club season. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

IT has been more than a decade since Nick North raced against the best triathletes in the world, but now his competitive drive and passion for the sport has been renewed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.