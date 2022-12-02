Could we see a rain-free Christmas? The long range forecast has its say

WEATHERZONE's long range rainfall forecast has given Bathurst its first look into what conditions might look like on Christmas day.
There's a low (25-50 per cent) chance of zero to three millimetres of rain on Sunday, December 25.
If there's going to be any major rainfall in December, it's likely to be in the weeks before Christmas, with Weatherzone predicting a high chance (75 per cent or higher) between December 8-12.
It's expected that there won't be any major downpours like Bathurst has seen in recent weeks, with Weatherzone forecasting anywhere between one and five millimetres of rain between the aforementioned dates.
Climatologists say rainfall outlooks indicate generally above average rainfall for much of eastern Australia over summer.
La Nina, which is the climatic system that has brought excessive rainfall across eastern Australia in recent months, is expected to have peaked in November and return to neutral in mid-to-late summer and stay neutral through autumn.
As of November 29, Bathurst has received 872.6 millimetres of rain to date, with 86.4mm falling in the 24 hours to 9am on November 14, which resulted in wide spreed flooding across the Central Tablelands.
