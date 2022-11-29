A TEAM of Kelso High students who have recently taken up mountain bike riding will take on the ultimate challenge this weekend, a 24-hour mountain bike relay.
The Kelso High Mountain Bike Club, which only began this year, will see over 30 students competing in the event.
The school's mountain bike coach, Brenton Fahey, said the club has grown exponentially since the beginning of the year.
"I took the idea [for a club] to our principal, Mick Sloan at the end of term four, and at the end of term one he gave me the go ahead and said 'lets get on board'."
"The school funded us to buy 12 bikes and helmets at that stage, and we ordered jerseys and shorts and we started."
"I put it to Mick as a well being program where we run it a couple of times a week," he said, adding the idea behind it was rewarding kids who are engaged and doing the right thing.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"The first thing we started with was an excursion to Canberra. We had 12 kids on first excursion, then we had an excursion to the Southern Highlands.
"There were 17 kids on that one. This weekend we've got 30 kids who have expressed interest in Rydal, which is a 24-hour mountain bike race," he said.
Mr Fahey said the school is entering the team event, and are busy fundraising for a new custom mountain bike trailer for the school.
Because the sport has been so popular they now need a trailer to transport all the bikes.
While he was hoping students would be interested he said he is surprised how many have taken up the sport.
"I obviously hoped there was some but the amount of interest, especially from students I wouldn't have thought were necessarily interested in mountain bike riding, has been amazing.
"It has definitely exceeded my expectations, and it's doing a great job of engaging a lot of students," he said.
A mountain bike rider himself, Mr Fahey said he saw the bikes as an opportunity to engage students in physical activity.
"Rather than being on a device.... and they love it," he said.
Mark Renshaw, who owns Renshaw's Pedal Project, who supports the club said it was a great initiative.
"To get kids on bikes is not only our belief it's the motto of the shop," he said adding it was great to see the students taking up the sport.
"It gives the kids exactly what it gave me when I was young... freedom. You can ride where you want when you want and go as fast as you want, all the best things about bikes.
"It's a great outlet for kids facing the pressure of today," he said.
Anyone wanting to support the mountain bike club by donating can do so here, or go to Kelso High's Facebook page and look for the link.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.