Western Advocate

Kelso High kids to tackle mountain bike challenge

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated November 29 2022 - 3:46pm, first published 3:00pm
Mark Renshaw, Jack Fox, Ben Graham, Violet Henson, Lavinia Bowman and Kirsten Howard and at back Jensen Robson, Brenton Fahey and Stryder Benham.

A TEAM of Kelso High students who have recently taken up mountain bike riding will take on the ultimate challenge this weekend, a 24-hour mountain bike relay.

Jacinta Carroll

