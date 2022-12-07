Denied bail application reduces man to tears as court learns of his violent actions

DRESSED in prison green, a man gave a soft, muffled sob as he was denied bail after his violent actions were read out in open court while his parents were present.
Andrew Douglas Cole, 31, of Patrick Close, Blayney, appeared by audio-visual link (AVL) in Bathurst Local Court on November 23 to enter pleas of guilty to intimidation and intentionally choking a person with recklessness.
Cole was in the bedroom of a home in Blayney when the victim was attempting to complete housework about 2pm on November 13 this year, court documents said.
The victim asked if Cole would move and he said "go [expletive] yourself, you're a [expletive]" before he left the house and sat in the backyard shed.
Two hours later, the victim went to speak with Cole to tell him they were going to visit someone and ask if he wanted to join.
"No, go and get [expletive]," Cole replied.
The court heard the victim went back to the house and locked all of the doors before they left.
The victim returned home and was in the bathroom about 6pm the same day when they saw Cole knocking on the back door.
Cole, once let in, went to where the victim was and placed them in a headlock as he put a knee in the middle of their back and bent the victim backwards.
The victim frantically began to tap Cole's arm to make him stop as they neared the point of passing out, as heard by the court.
The victim sent a text message to their mother asking her to call police.
Thirty seconds later, Cole re-entered the bathroom holding his belt, making snapping motions and hinting that he would put it around the victim's throat.
Cole took the victim's phone on his way out of the bathroom before he returned shortly after and again made the snapping motions with the belt.
He left once and returned in his underwear and sat on the edge of the bathtub next to the vanity.
The victim's mother knocked on the front door of the address about 7pm. The victim answered the door and told their mother what happened.
Cole tried to get past the victim and their mother when he was asked if what the victim alleged was true.
"Yep, it is," Cole replied.
The victim and their mother packed some belongings and left at the same time as they called the police.
Police said they went to the victim's parent's address at 9.10pm where they were informed about the incidents and got an electronic statement from the victim.
Thirty minutes later, Cole was arrested and put in a caged police vehicle and taken to the station.
Cole refused to participate in an interview while in custody.
During Cole's AVL appearance in open court, his solicitor, Mr Cunningham, applied for his client's release from jail, which was denied by Magistrate Ellis, who noted the severity of Cole's actions.
"He understands it is a serious charge," Mr Cunningham said.
Cole will return to Bathurst Local Court by AVL on January 24 next year, when he will be sentenced.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.