Western Advocate
Court

Andrew Douglas Cole pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to intimidation and intentionally choking someone

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated December 7 2022 - 5:40pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denied bail application reduces man to tears as court learns of his violent actions

DRESSED in prison green, a man gave a soft, muffled sob as he was denied bail after his violent actions were read out in open court while his parents were present.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.