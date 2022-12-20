Western Advocate

COVID-19 pandemic sees an increase of domestic violence-related incidents in Bathurst

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 20 2022 - 5:04pm, first published 11:00am
Pandemic's legacy sees an increase of DV across the region

BATHURST is still living with the legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic, with domestic violence cases rising significantly in the city in the last year.

