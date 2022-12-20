Pandemic's legacy sees an increase of DV across the region

BATHURST is still living with the legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic, with domestic violence cases rising significantly in the city in the last year.
According to Housing Plus CEO David Fisher, there were 659 women that reported to the Chifley Police District in the last year, with 117 women and children deemed to have a serious threat of injury or to their life.
Mr Fisher said the increase of domestic violence in Bathurst is in line with numbers across NSW.
"We've seen an increase over the COVID period, which we've seen across the state," he said.
"Over the course of the last year, our domestic family violence court advocacy service supported 659 women in the Chifley Police District.
READ MORE:
"Of them, 117 women and children were deemed by police to have a serious threat on their life or serious injury.
"The scale is unfortunately quite large."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic where people were stuck at home due to isolation rules, vulnerable people weren't able to access domestic violence according to Mr Fisher.
"We've seen incidents increasing over the COVID period, which we've witnessed over the state," he said.
Bathurst has recently benefited from five new accommodations for women fleeing domestic violence, with a grand total of 39 new refuges being rolled out across the state by the NSW Government.
New refuges in the region will be delivered by Housing Plus, which delivers affordable housing, homelessness services and domestic and family violence services, to name a few.
Refuges will be rolled out in both Bathurst and Lithgow.
Mr Fisher said accommodation will provide a significant step forward in providing domestic violence services.
"The actual accommodation, it's more than accommodation, it's support services on site," he said.
"It's a part of the government's Core and Cluster program, which is a significant step forward to provide domestic violence services. Bathurst is one of the first cities to benefit from that funding."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.