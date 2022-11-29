THE best of the best - such is the popularity of the revived Bathurst Long Track Masters that the 2023 edition is already drawing interest from Australia's finest riders.
It was confirmed this week that the Bathurst Showground will again host the event next year, the news exactly what Panorama Motorcycle Club officials wanted to hear.
It reaffirmed to them what they already believed - this year's revival of the Bathurst Long Track Masters after a seven-year hiatus was a resounding success.
"The return of the Bathurst Long Track Masters was very well received from everyone, and we can't wait for next year's event and making it even better," Panorama MCC's Wade Carter said.
"The Bathurst Showground is steeped in motorcycle history and the Bathurst Long Track Masters plays a special part in its history.
"The event's history was one of the main reasons for bringing it back to life and being able to continue that history.
"Next year's Bathurst Long Track Masters has already attracted plenty of interest from riders all around the country, and we are looking forward to seeing the best of the best riders fight it out for glory around the Bathurst Showground."
Next year's Bathurst Long Track Masters has been slated to be run on Saturday, March 4. The night prior there will be a practice meeting at the Showground.
The 2023 edition is expected to be even larger than this year's event with the finest long track competitors from around the country all set to fight it out around the 810-metre Bathurst track.
