Fresh flavours await at Bathurst Grange Distillery

Alice, Sue Toby and Nick are ready to welcome everyone to Bathurst Grange Distillery. Picture by Amy Rees

Following on from the growing popularity of local wines and craft beers, craft distilleries are emerging around the country reflecting the global upsurge and renewed appreciation of gin. Bathurst Grange Distillery is a part of this trend creating unique and local craft spirits, putting gin front and centre as the drink of the season.

Gin is increasingly the spirit of choice at the distillery with a fantastic range already available including Australian Dry, Blue Mountain and Rose Garden gins, a range which Bathurst Grange Distillery co-founder, Toby Jones, said was full of flavour and freshness. "Fresh ingredients, as with cooking, makes for a bright and vibrant gin as well as good quality juniper berries.

Bathurst Grange Distillery produces an amazing range of gin. Picture by Amy Rees

"We use flowers and herbs from the garden as well as Australian native botanicals, and the Blue Mountain Gin and Rose Garden Gin are modern contemporary styles demonstrating that gin can be more than London Dry style," he said.

The artisan distillers have been steadily growing across the region since launching their gin range in 2019, and earlier this year opened their Tasting Room. Toby said the team was excited to be welcoming guests on site. "Having the Tasting Room makes for an interesting attraction for the region's locals and visitors alike," he said. "We are an artisan distillery, using traditional methods to produce unique and tasty spirits, so visitors can learn about the crafts and skills that go into making our spirits, and appreciate the time, effort, and skill that goes into making the products."

Apart from offering high-quality products and unique on-site tour experiences, sustainability is also a key focus for Bathurst Grange Distillery.

"A distillery on a farm makes ecological and sustainable sense as firstly our ingredients are, wherever possible, sourced locally to reduce transport miles, and secondly, all the by-products are a stock feed, and all liquid waste is used as a fertiliser or to water our plants and trees when it's dry," he said.

"Buying locally is good for the community and the planet, we produce excellent wine and beer in this country and now excellent spirits."