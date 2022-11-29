THREE amigos who have laid down a legacy that will be hard to match - that is how Majellan Bowling Club's latest life members Peter Naylor, Trevor 'Tiger' Smith and Geoff Densmore have been described.
The trio received the honour at the Majellan Bowling Club's recent annual general meeting.
Naylor has been involved with the club since the early 1980s, a time when he was a bricklayer looking for work.
As it turned out the Majellan Bowling Club was looking for a barman and cleaner at the time and the then president Brian McIntosh hired Naylor.
Naylor enjoyed the sport of lawn bowls and soon became one of the club champions, winning the A grade singles on five occasions and the pairs, triples and fours on multiple occasions.
"My biggest success was when I won all the men's championships in the one season and the district singles in 2006," Naylor said.
As the years rolled on for Naylor, he turned his hand to helping out the club, particularly after retiring in 2015.
Since then he has been actively involved in the maintenance of the number one green with the help of one of his best mates, Mick McDonald.
Naylor has only very recently stood aside from his voluntary efforts due to health reasons, and it is these efforts that are seen on a daily basis at the club.
"My highest achievement in the club and proudest moment was being made a life member of the Majellan Bowling Club, something I am very proud and humble for," Naylor said.
Smith, who is well known by his nickname 'Tiger', joined the club in 1987.
He said he joined "to play bowls and a few of my neighbours used to drink there, so it was a good place to go".
"I have won the major-minor competition twice and the pennants and won a zone one year," Smith said.
"A frustrating part of the game was I was beaten twice in the final for the A singles."
Over the years Smith has been actively involved in the maintenance of the club.
Some of the duties he carried out include working behind the bar, the general upkeep of the club and working late nights with parties, not knowing who would turn up.
Smith was also club president for two years - 2019 and 2020.
"The two greatest things was winning a pennant and also winning the fours championship," Smith said.
"I feel very humbled and very honoured to be become a life member of the club."
Densmore's interest in bowls originated back in the late 1950s during his father's bowling days at Canowindra.
He joined the Majellan Bowling Club in 1985 through his association with Rugby Union, that club having been invited to play bowls one Saturday afternoon.
Densmore started playing bowls about two years later after his parents retired to Bathurst.
Highlights of his bowling career included: winning the club pairs with Doug Graham in 1997 and 1998; the fours in 2000; mixed fours in 2001 and reaching the play-offs of the state senior pairs with Ted Stretton in 2015.
Densmore started playing pennants in 1991 and was a member of the teams that reached the state play-offs in 2004, 2012 and 2013.
During 2012-2014 Densmore was bowls secretary and he joined the Majellan Board in October 2014. He served as a director for two years, the second of which he was vice president as well.
But Densmore's efforts were not finished there.
When the club found itself without a greenkeeper in 2015, he was involved in getting the irrigation system in place on both greens and assisted in getting the Brian McIntosh green level, which has doubled the playing area of the club.
This was important, as there was a 35 millimetre drop in the surface which made the bowls draw against the bias.
"Then came the greens maintenance program and its success would not have been possible without the continued support of a generous group of members who possessed varying skills," Densmore said.
Densmore has been successful in obtaining grant funding to partially offset the cost of installing irrigation, resurfacing of the Brian McIntosh green and the boundary fencing.
"I was very humbled to receive the award and I thank the club for always being there behind me," Densmore said.
"It was the support of the Majellan Club members and its family focus that provided the reason for my involvement in the club.
"I am grateful to the club for providing the opportunity to play a game that I have enjoyed for many years."
Majellan Bowling Club officials say it is a privilege to have members like Densmore, Smith and Taylor that continue to assist with the ongoing commitments that are necessary to run their facility.
