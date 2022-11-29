Western Advocate
Majellan Bowling Club bestows life membership on Peter Naylor, Trevor 'Tiger' Smith and Geoff Densmore

By Hugh Brennan
Updated November 30 2022 - 12:03pm, first published 7:30am
Geoff Densmore, Trevor 'Tiger' Smith and Peter Naylor have been made life members of the Majellan Bowling Club. Picture supplied

THREE amigos who have laid down a legacy that will be hard to match - that is how Majellan Bowling Club's latest life members Peter Naylor, Trevor 'Tiger' Smith and Geoff Densmore have been described.

