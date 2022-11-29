Western Advocate
Cadel Lovett, Ebony Robinson claim Bathurst Cycling Club Track Championships double at latest round

By Alexander Grant
Updated November 29 2022 - 5:01pm, first published 3:00pm
CADEL Lovett and Ebony Robinson enjoyed double the glory at the latest round of the Bathurst Cycling Club's Track Championships, each taking out their individual pursuit and scratch race titles on Friday evening.

