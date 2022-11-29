CADEL Lovett and Ebony Robinson enjoyed double the glory at the latest round of the Bathurst Cycling Club's Track Championships, each taking out their individual pursuit and scratch race titles on Friday evening.
The talented junior duo were too strong in the second day of the club championships, with Lovett finding victory in the A grade races and Robinson seeing off her challengers in B grade.
The win for Robinson means she is now three from three in the B grade events after she took out the previous Friday's 500m time trial.
For Lovett, he was able to get the better of last week's 500m A grade time trial winner Dan Googe in both the individual pursuit and scratch race.
It was the same podium arrangement in the B grade events on Friday, as Robinson held Rod Lovett to silver and Damien Bennett to bronze in both the pursuit and scratch.
Andrew Miller celebrated a C grade individual pursuit victory, ahead of rising junior talent Jenna Gallagher and new Bathurst rider Bryn Hogett.
Rosemary Hastings defeated Marian Renshaw in D grade and Tracey Robinson posted a great personal best in E grade.
Another strong ride by from Hastings saw her beat Renshaw and Robinson in their scratch race.
Renshaw said it's been impressive watching the progress of Lovett and Robinson over the past season.
"Cadel's gone up to under 19s on the track and certainly making his mark there, as well as on the road. He's doing extremely well," he said.
"They both doing well on Friday, especially Ebony. There's not many people who can go near her at the moment, especially in Bathurst."
Those will be encouraging results for Lovett and Robinson ahead of big events this weekend.
"They were up at Tamworth the previous weekend and Ebony won the sprint and elimination race up there, and she'll be teaming up with Anna Dubier for the Under 17s State Madison Championships, which will be run here on Saturday," Renshaw said.
"Unfortunately Cadel's too old for under 17s now so he'll be waiting for the NSW Madison Championships to be run later in the season.
"This weekend he'll be heading down to the Tour Of Bright, which will be his first under 19s junior tour. That will be a big weekend for him."
