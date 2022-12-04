Western Advocate
Court

Mark William Burge denied bail in Bathurst Local Court

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
December 4 2022 - 4:30pm
Man wanted in various states caught in Bathurst after allegedly trying to flee from police

A 35-YEAR-OLD man wanted in several different states has been placed behind bars after he allegedly tried to flee from Bathurst police.

