Man wanted in various states caught in Bathurst after allegedly trying to flee from police

A 35-YEAR-OLD man wanted in several different states has been placed behind bars after he allegedly tried to flee from Bathurst police.
Mark William Burge of Durham Street, Bathurst, appeared by Audio Visual Link (AVL) to Bathurst Local Court on November 23 to apply for bail after he was charged with intimidation and escaping police custody.
Police allege between 3.30pm on November 18 this year and 11.30am on November 23, Burge intimidated a man.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted in open court that police claim they went to an address on Durham Street in Bathurst between the hours of 11.15am and 11.45am on November 22 this year and were positioned at the front and back of the address after they knocked on the door.
The court heard Burge is alleged to have asked who was there before he opened the door. Police claim they tried to grab Burge's left forearm as he was told he was under arrest, but he allegedly ran off and couldn't be found.
Following Burge's request for release - as entered by Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan - Magistrate Ellis noted the "unacceptable" doubt posed for Burge's appearance before courts given there had been warrants issued for his arrest in various states, as noted by a 27 page Australian Federal Police document.
"He can't comply with orders or directions ... he has shown he has an ability to expand himself across different states," police prosecutor, Sergeant Kempa said.
"He also had domestic violence-related warrants which are a significant concern.
"People are in danger should he be released."
Mr Kuan said his client had gained employment "which demonstrates his community ties to Bathurst" and therefore is at a reduced risk of fleeing across state borders.
"Mr Burge also instructs he will be residing in Durham Street, Bathurst and is willing to comply with daily conditions," Mr Kuan added.
Magistrate Ellis said "given the number of matters and warrants, there is a strong possibility of a term of imprisonment" and therefore denied bail.
He will return by AVL to Bathurst Local court on December 7 for pleas to be entered.
