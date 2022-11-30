Western Advocate

Come learn about aviation at Bathurst Aero Club's Christmas celebration

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 1 2022 - 1:42pm, first published November 30 2022 - 5:00pm
Bathurst Aero Club will have a Christmas open day on Sunday. Picture is a club member testing out the club's flight simulator. Picture contributed.

THE BATHURST community is being invited to attend the Bathurst Aero Club's children's Christmas celebration on Sunday.

