Come learn about aviation at Bathurst Aero Club's Christmas celebration

THE BATHURST community is being invited to attend the Bathurst Aero Club's children's Christmas celebration on Sunday.
In what will be the first time people from outside the club have been invited to attend, member Michelle O'Hare said it'll be a great way for young people to gauge an interest in aviation.
"It's a good opportunity for young people to have a look at the aero club and see if aviation is something they want to get more involved with," she said.
"I think a lot of people look at an aviation career, that it's something that's of reach. It's very achievable, whether you want to do it as a hobby or career.
"You can fly an aircraft at 15, so you can start quite young. It's good to get involved in a club such as the Bathurst Aero Club and meet other members that have careers or various skills in aviation.
"A lot of pilots you talk to will mention something when they were young that sparked their interest in learning flying. That's what we're hoping, so we're inviting the community to learn a bit more about aviation."
Sunday's activities will run from 10am-1pm, with food on offer, as well as a flight simulator, which feels as if you're sitting in an actual aircraft cockpit.
Santa is also expected to make a visit on the day, with hands-on Christmas craft on offer too.
"This year we've decided to open it up, so young people in the community can come along," Ms O'Hare said.
Cost is $10 for children, while parents can attend for free.
People attending on the day are encouraged to RSVP to Ms O'Hare on 0414 490 210 or miche@fanden.com.
Parents or guardians are required to stay with their child or day.
For more information, visit Bathurst Aero Club's Facebook page.
