SINCE 2008, council has planted more than 88,000 trees and shrubs throughout the local government area through the community tree planting days and street tree programs.
In just this year, more than 4000 native tree and shrubs have been planted through council's community tree planting days.
Another community tree planting day will be held in Jaques Park, South Bathurst at 10am on Sunday, December 4.
Adults and kids can help plant native trees, shrubs and grasses that will provide important habitat for wildlife.
A free barbecue lunch will be held afterwards.
Please bring water, sunscreen, gloves, hat and wear suitable shoes.
The event will go ahead in light rain, so please bring a raincoat if required.
All children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult carer.
For further information and/or to register please contact Bill Josh (Habitat Connect) on 0407 256 791 or council on 6333 6100.
Council and the Australia Day committee are encouraging local organisations to nominate for the Bathurst Region Community Event of the Year Award and Bathurst Region Destination Event of the Year Award for events staged in 2022.
Each winner will receive $2000 of radio and print advertising with 2BS/B-Rock and the Central West Village Voice for advertising the event in 2023.
For more information or to nominate visit council's website. Nominations close Friday, January 6.
Last Friday was Corrective Services Remembrance Day.
The day is a reminder that correctional officers and supporting staff are employed in one of the most difficult and dangerous workplaces in the community.
It's also a time to remember those who have dedicated their lives to protecting others and those who have been killed on duty.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.