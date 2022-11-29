Western Advocate
Environmentalists protest the removal of trees in Hereford Street

AM
By Alise McIntosh
November 30 2022 - 4:30am
ONE HUNDRED and fifty environmentalists have attended a protest on Tuesday afternoon against Bathurst Regional Council's removal of mature trees along Hereford Street.

