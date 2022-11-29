ONE HUNDRED and fifty environmentalists have attended a protest on Tuesday afternoon against Bathurst Regional Council's removal of mature trees along Hereford Street.
The group wanted to send a message to council: they will no-longer stand for the unnecessary removal of important agricultural structures, and the culture within council needs to change.
The protest comes after the trees were removed from Hereford Street for development to allow car parking spaces to be added to a sporting facility.
The removal of the tree has been defended by council.
It previously said the removal of the trees was necessary and part of the construction approval, and that the trees in question were not of any cultural significance, nor did they represent a community of trees suitable for habitat.
Council also said the project had been communicated to the community for quite some time, and that council is committed to planting more trees in the area.
Protest organiser Cathie Hale said that she was extremely heartened by the turnout.
"I know people are really angry, but just to see the bodies and the people on the ground here today has just been fantastic," she said.
Ms Hale took the time to address the crowds at the protest, and also provided attendees the opportunity to raise their concerns to the congregation.
Several attendants took advantage of this and openly discussed their thoughts.
"We did invite personal stories from the community, because these people have grown up with these trees," Ms Hale said.
These stories were incredibly evocative, and garnered a passionate response from listeners.
"I had tears in my eyes," Ms Hale said.
"This is about community and this is about people who have very strong emotional attachments to trees."
As well as inviting members of the community to actively voice their concerns, a petition was passed around which allowed people to formally put a name to their unease.
"I think there will be hundreds of signatures, certainly enough numbers for councillors to turn around and take note," Ms Hale said.
"I know that the petition was handed around the farmers market the other day and quite a number of signatures were gleaned there and we are asking for people to take petitions home and to share it with their family and friends."
In conjunction with the petition, attendees were also called to actively note their worries and requests to be presented to council.
"We're compiling a list of demands, a list of concerns, for everybody here today, and this is what we will then take to council," Ms Hale said.
"We will keep working on this until something changes, because we want genuine community consultation."
Ms Hale personally invited nine councillors to attend the protest, of which two actually presented.
Councillor Marg Hogan was one of the two in attendance.
"I think it's been a remarkable turnout and it's a sign that there are a lot of people in this city and region who care deeply about our mature, significant trees," she said.
"I've listened to everyone today and I agree, we can make improvements with our processes and I look forward to doing that."
Cr Hogan said one way to improve for the future could be the introduction of a heritage rating system.
"I personally have been musing about - the heritage community has a rating system ... and they look at the age of a house and they look at what it adds to the streetscape," she said.
"I'm actually wondering whether it would be possible, in my personal view, to introduce a rating scheme for these significant trees and what they add to our landscape.
"That wouldn't mean that every tree even with a high rating would be saved, but at least the discussion would be had."
Though Cr Hogan did acknowledge that council had much to consider in regards to the removal of trees, she said that there were ways in which council was counteracting this removal.
"In the last 15 years, council have planted nearly 90,000 trees and natives in the area, so I would like to acknowledge the work that our environmental team does," she said.
Of these 90,000, 28 new trees were planted in the area along Hereford Street as a means to replace those that were removed.
Though Ms Hale said that she was grateful for councillor Hogan's attendance and the effort of planting new trees as a replacement, she still felt that council's efforts were not good enough.
"We're not going to stop until the culture in council changes," she said.
"Today is not the end of this."
